Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd (CPIJ.J)

CPIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

92,657.00ZAc
2:14pm BST
Change (% chg)

-246.00 (-0.26%)
Prev Close
92,903.00
Open
92,903.00
Day's High
93,243.00
Day's Low
92,124.00
Volume
56,594
Avg. Vol
169,144
52-wk High
95,876.00
52-wk Low
62,624.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- February 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 2 2 2
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.12 3.22 3.22 3.22

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Feb-17 8 15,740.60 16,125.60 15,473.60 --
Year Ending Feb-18 6 18,252.00 18,612.00 17,882.00 17,962.00
Year Ending Feb-19 6 20,898.40 21,733.00 20,162.00 20,548.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Feb-17 10 3,250.50 3,408.00 2,709.00 --
Year Ending Feb-18 8 3,891.16 4,056.00 3,785.00 3,930.08
Year Ending Feb-19 8 4,700.64 5,134.00 4,466.00 4,689.15

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Feb-17 15,740.60 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 18,252.00 18,286.70 18,210.10 18,210.10 17,962.00
Year Ending Feb-19 20,898.40 21,042.60 20,794.90 20,794.90 20,548.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Feb-17 3,250.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 3,891.16 3,923.39 3,949.93 3,949.93 3,930.08
Year Ending Feb-19 4,700.64 4,759.41 4,747.33 4,747.33 4,689.15

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Feb-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 0 1 0 3
Year Ending Feb-19 0 1 0 3
Earnings
Year Ending Feb-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 0 1 0 5
Year Ending Feb-19 0 1 0 5

Earnings vs. Estimates

Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd News

