Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd (CPIJ.J)
CPIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
92,657.00ZAc
2:14pm BST
Change (% chg)
-246.00 (-0.26%)
Prev Close
92,903.00
Open
92,903.00
Day's High
93,243.00
Day's Low
92,124.00
Volume
56,594
Avg. Vol
169,144
52-wk High
95,876.00
52-wk Low
62,624.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|February
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.12
|3.22
|3.22
|3.22
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|8
|15,740.60
|16,125.60
|15,473.60
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|6
|18,252.00
|18,612.00
|17,882.00
|17,962.00
|Year Ending Feb-19
|6
|20,898.40
|21,733.00
|20,162.00
|20,548.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|10
|3,250.50
|3,408.00
|2,709.00
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|8
|3,891.16
|4,056.00
|3,785.00
|3,930.08
|Year Ending Feb-19
|8
|4,700.64
|5,134.00
|4,466.00
|4,689.15
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|15,740.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|18,252.00
|18,286.70
|18,210.10
|18,210.10
|17,962.00
|Year Ending Feb-19
|20,898.40
|21,042.60
|20,794.90
|20,794.90
|20,548.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|3,250.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|3,891.16
|3,923.39
|3,949.93
|3,949.93
|3,930.08
|Year Ending Feb-19
|4,700.64
|4,759.41
|4,747.33
|4,747.33
|4,689.15
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Feb-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Year Ending Feb-19
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Earnings
|Year Ending Feb-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Year Ending Feb-19
|0
|1
|0
|5
