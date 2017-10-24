Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd (CPIJ.J)

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Feb-17 8 15,740.60 16,125.60 15,473.60 -- Year Ending Feb-18 6 18,252.00 18,612.00 17,882.00 17,962.00 Year Ending Feb-19 6 20,898.40 21,733.00 20,162.00 20,548.40 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Feb-17 10 3,250.50 3,408.00 2,709.00 -- Year Ending Feb-18 8 3,891.16 4,056.00 3,785.00 3,930.08 Year Ending Feb-19 8 4,700.64 5,134.00 4,466.00 4,689.15