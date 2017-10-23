Cresud SACIF y A (CRE.BA)
CRE.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
35.95ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$2.15 (+6.36%)
Prev Close
$33.80
Open
$34.50
Day's High
$36.00
Day's Low
$34.45
Volume
802,585
Avg. Vol
382,420
52-wk High
$36.15
52-wk Low
$21.10
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|June
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|1,965.90
|1,767.00
|198.90
|10.12
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|1,934.70
|1,624.36
|310.34
|16.04
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|-0.04
|-0.97
|0.93
|-2,349.62
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|0.15
|-0.59
|0.73
|493.48
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings