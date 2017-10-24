Chargeurs SA (CRIP.PA)
CRIP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
24.41EUR
3:13pm BST
24.41EUR
3:13pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.21 (-0.85%)
€-0.21 (-0.85%)
Prev Close
€24.62
€24.62
Open
€24.70
€24.70
Day's High
€24.71
€24.71
Day's Low
€24.20
€24.20
Volume
19,640
19,640
Avg. Vol
48,932
48,932
52-wk High
€27.00
€27.00
52-wk Low
€12.80
€12.80
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|550.90
|560.00
|543.40
|517.65
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|578.60
|583.20
|571.60
|547.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|1.34
|1.41
|1.22
|1.13
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|1.53
|1.70
|1.37
|1.27
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|550.90
|550.90
|550.90
|551.50
|517.65
|Year Ending Dec-18
|578.60
|578.60
|578.60
|571.77
|547.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.34
|1.34
|1.34
|1.42
|1.13
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.53
|1.53
|1.53
|1.54
|1.27
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Chargeurs H1 EBITDA rises to 29.1 million euros
- BRIEF-Chargeurs acquires OMMA
- BRIEF-Chargeurs Olivier Buquen is promoted to group CFO
- CORRECTED-BRIEF-Chargeurs successfully negotiates a new EURO PP for a total of 50 million euros
- BRIEF-Chargeurs announces final dividend and reinvestment procedure