Chargeurs SA (CRIP.PA)

CRIP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

24.41EUR
3:13pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.21 (-0.85%)
Prev Close
€24.62
Open
€24.70
Day's High
€24.71
Day's Low
€24.20
Volume
19,640
Avg. Vol
48,932
52-wk High
€27.00
52-wk Low
€12.80

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 550.90 560.00 543.40 517.65
Year Ending Dec-18 3 578.60 583.20 571.60 547.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 1.34 1.41 1.22 1.13
Year Ending Dec-18 4 1.53 1.70 1.37 1.27

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 550.90 550.90 550.90 551.50 517.65
Year Ending Dec-18 578.60 578.60 578.60 571.77 547.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.34 1.34 1.34 1.42 1.13
Year Ending Dec-18 1.53 1.53 1.53 1.54 1.27

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Chargeurs SA News

