Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (CROP.NS)

CROP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

220.00INR
10:32am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.15 (-0.97%)
Prev Close
Rs222.15
Open
Rs223.55
Day's High
Rs224.40
Day's Low
Rs217.00
Volume
364,009
Avg. Vol
666,834
52-wk High
Rs246.00
52-wk Low
Rs135.25

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 1.30 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 7 7 7 8
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 6 6 5
(3) HOLD 2 2 3 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 4 4 3
(5) SELL 2 1 1 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.33 2.30 2.33 2.30

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7 11,451.30 13,917.00 10,843.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 11,773.00 12,238.00 11,308.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 15 39,805.30 40,416.00 38,657.90 --
Year Ending Mar-18 20 44,106.90 46,915.60 40,667.00 47,276.50
Year Ending Mar-19 21 51,019.00 56,298.70 46,726.00 53,722.60
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 1.30 1.30 1.30 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 2.09 2.09 2.09 --
Year Ending Mar-17 15 4.55 4.90 4.30 --
Year Ending Mar-18 20 5.45 5.89 4.80 5.73
Year Ending Mar-19 21 6.79 7.62 5.50 6.68
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 17.62 17.62 17.62 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 11,904.90 10,554.50 1,350.39 11.34
Quarter Ending Mar-17 11,451.30 10,761.50 689.79 6.02
Quarter Ending Dec-16 7,810.67 8,889.20 1,078.53 13.81
Quarter Ending Sep-16 9,695.60 8,899.90 795.70 8.21
Quarter Ending Jun-16 10,821.50 11,208.40 386.90 3.58
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1.46 1.28 0.18 12.33
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.30 1.41 0.11 8.46
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.60 0.91 0.31 51.67
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1.10 0.89 0.21 19.09

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 11,451.30 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 11,773.00 12,351.90 12,351.90 12,351.90 --
Year Ending Mar-17 39,805.30 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 44,106.90 44,118.20 44,290.90 44,340.80 47,276.50
Year Ending Mar-19 51,019.00 50,884.20 50,894.10 50,926.70 53,722.60
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.30 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2.09 2.10 2.10 2.10 --
Year Ending Mar-17 4.55 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 5.45 5.42 5.46 5.48 5.73
Year Ending Mar-19 6.79 6.77 6.75 6.78 6.68

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 2 0 2
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 2 2 2
Year Ending Mar-19 1 1 1 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 0 2 0
Year Ending Mar-19 1 1 1 1

