Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (CROP.NS)
CROP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
220.00INR
10:32am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|1.30
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|7
|7
|7
|8
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|7
|6
|6
|5
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|3
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|4
|4
|3
|(5) SELL
|2
|1
|1
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.33
|2.30
|2.33
|2.30
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7
|11,451.30
|13,917.00
|10,843.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|11,773.00
|12,238.00
|11,308.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|15
|39,805.30
|40,416.00
|38,657.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|20
|44,106.90
|46,915.60
|40,667.00
|47,276.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|21
|51,019.00
|56,298.70
|46,726.00
|53,722.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|1.30
|1.30
|1.30
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|2.09
|2.09
|2.09
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|15
|4.55
|4.90
|4.30
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|20
|5.45
|5.89
|4.80
|5.73
|Year Ending Mar-19
|21
|6.79
|7.62
|5.50
|6.68
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|17.62
|17.62
|17.62
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|11,904.90
|10,554.50
|1,350.39
|11.34
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|11,451.30
|10,761.50
|689.79
|6.02
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|7,810.67
|8,889.20
|1,078.53
|13.81
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|9,695.60
|8,899.90
|795.70
|8.21
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|10,821.50
|11,208.40
|386.90
|3.58
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1.46
|1.28
|0.18
|12.33
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.30
|1.41
|0.11
|8.46
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.60
|0.91
|0.31
|51.67
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1.10
|0.89
|0.21
|19.09
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|11,451.30
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|11,773.00
|12,351.90
|12,351.90
|12,351.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|39,805.30
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|44,106.90
|44,118.20
|44,290.90
|44,340.80
|47,276.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|51,019.00
|50,884.20
|50,894.10
|50,926.70
|53,722.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.30
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2.09
|2.10
|2.10
|2.10
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4.55
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5.45
|5.42
|5.46
|5.48
|5.73
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6.79
|6.77
|6.75
|6.78
|6.68
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|1
|1
|1
