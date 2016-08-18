Edition:
Capital & Regional PLC (CRPJ.J)

CRPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

999.00ZAc
11:59am BST
Change (% chg)

-1.00 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
1,000.00
Open
985.00
Day's High
1,000.00
Day's Low
977.00
Volume
108,699
Avg. Vol
129,570
52-wk High
1,085.00
52-wk Low
851.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 69.66 90.60 52.00 54.96
Year Ending Dec-18 5 72.58 94.20 54.90 57.09
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 4.02 4.13 3.64 4.12
Year Ending Dec-18 6 4.34 4.59 3.90 4.31
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 7.00 7.00 7.00 7.00

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 69.66 69.66 69.66 69.46 54.96
Year Ending Dec-18 72.58 72.58 72.58 72.58 57.09
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4.02 4.02 4.10 4.10 4.12
Year Ending Dec-18 4.34 4.34 4.43 4.40 4.31

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

