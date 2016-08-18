Capital & Regional PLC (CRPJ.J)
CRPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
999.00ZAc
11:59am BST
999.00ZAc
11:59am BST
Change (% chg)
-1.00 (-0.10%)
-1.00 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
1,000.00
1,000.00
Open
985.00
985.00
Day's High
1,000.00
1,000.00
Day's Low
977.00
977.00
Volume
108,699
108,699
Avg. Vol
129,570
129,570
52-wk High
1,085.00
1,085.00
52-wk Low
851.00
851.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|69.66
|90.60
|52.00
|54.96
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|72.58
|94.20
|54.90
|57.09
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|4.02
|4.13
|3.64
|4.12
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|4.34
|4.59
|3.90
|4.31
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|7.00
|7.00
|7.00
|7.00
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|69.66
|69.66
|69.66
|69.46
|54.96
|Year Ending Dec-18
|72.58
|72.58
|72.58
|72.58
|57.09
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4.02
|4.02
|4.10
|4.10
|4.12
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4.34
|4.34
|4.43
|4.40
|4.31
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
