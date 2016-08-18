Capital & Regional PLC (CRPJ.J)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 5 69.66 90.60 52.00 54.96 Year Ending Dec-18 5 72.58 94.20 54.90 57.09 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 6 4.02 4.13 3.64 4.12 Year Ending Dec-18 6 4.34 4.59 3.90 4.31 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 7.00 7.00 7.00 7.00