CRISIL Ltd (CRSL.NS)
CRSL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,782.00INR
10:22am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs7.10 (+0.40%)
Prev Close
Rs1,774.90
Open
Rs1,786.00
Day's High
Rs1,793.85
Day's Low
Rs1,776.30
Volume
41,949
Avg. Vol
19,817
52-wk High
Rs2,334.90
52-wk Low
Rs1,766.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.80
|2.80
|2.80
|2.80
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|17,189.00
|17,266.00
|17,037.00
|18,419.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|19,582.80
|19,875.00
|19,346.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|49.33
|50.20
|47.70
|58.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|56.85
|60.00
|53.00
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|4,185.00
|4,065.00
|120.00
|2.87
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4,070.00
|4,013.50
|56.50
|1.39
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|4,248.33
|4,262.40
|14.07
|0.33
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|4,029.67
|3,880.80
|148.87
|3.69
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|3,793.00
|3,746.40
|46.60
|1.23
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17,189.00
|17,150.50
|17,189.70
|17,189.70
|18,419.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19,582.80
|19,634.20
|19,634.20
|19,807.80
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Earnings
- BRIEF-Crisil approves payment of dividend of 6 rupees/share
- BRIEF-India's Crisil June qtr consol profit rises
- India's CRISIL Ratings buys 8.9 percent stake in rival CARE for $68 million
- India's CRISIL Ratings buys 8.9 pct stake in rival CARE for $68 mln
- BRIEF-India's Crisil buys 8.9 pct stake in Care Ratings