Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (CRST.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Oct-17 11 1,096.13 1,147.00 1,032.98 1,079.75 Year Ending Oct-18 11 1,234.97 1,279.00 1,150.87 1,186.61 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Oct-17 11 66.76 70.98 63.58 61.48 Year Ending Oct-18 11 75.99 80.83 69.69 67.80 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 12.66 13.33 12.00 2.94