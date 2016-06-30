Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (CRST.L)
CRST.L on London Stock Exchange
580.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
580.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
580.00
580.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
914,902
914,902
52-wk High
648.50
648.50
52-wk Low
392.38
392.38
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|October
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.91
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Oct-17
|11
|1,096.13
|1,147.00
|1,032.98
|1,079.75
|Year Ending Oct-18
|11
|1,234.97
|1,279.00
|1,150.87
|1,186.61
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Oct-17
|11
|66.76
|70.98
|63.58
|61.48
|Year Ending Oct-18
|11
|75.99
|80.83
|69.69
|67.80
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|12.66
|13.33
|12.00
|2.94
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Oct-17
|1,096.13
|1,096.13
|1,096.13
|1,096.13
|1,079.75
|Year Ending Oct-18
|1,234.97
|1,234.97
|1,234.97
|1,234.97
|1,186.61
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Oct-17
|66.76
|66.76
|66.76
|66.76
|61.48
|Year Ending Oct-18
|75.99
|75.99
|75.99
|75.99
|67.80
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Oct-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Oct-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Oct-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Oct-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- Ex-divs to take 0.9 points off FTSE 100 on Sep.21
- UPDATE 1-UK builder McCarthy confident for year despite election hit
- Britain's FTSE on the defensive after tumultuous week
- Crest Nicholson says uncertainty after UK election could weigh on housing market
- UPDATE 1-Crest Nicholson says uncertainty after UK election could weigh on housing market
- Will Brexit batter dividends at Banco Santander SA, International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA and Crest Nicholson Holdings plc?
- Should you buy Ted Baker plc, Ashtead Group plc and Crest Nicholson Holdings plc following today's news?
- 3 Great Growth Picks For 2016: Go-Ahead Group plc, Michael Page International plc, Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC?
- Why ARM Holdings plc, Bunzl plc & Crest Nicholson PLC Are Delicious Growth Picks
- Can Homes Plays Taylor Wimpey plc (+36%), Crest Nicholson PLC (+33%) & Rightmove Plc (+73%) Build On 2015's Gains?
- Are Banco Santander SA, Prudential plc & Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC 'Screaming Buys'?