Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (CRST.L)

CRST.L on London Stock Exchange

580.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
580.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
914,902
52-wk High
648.50
52-wk Low
392.38

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- October 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.91 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Oct-17 11 1,096.13 1,147.00 1,032.98 1,079.75
Year Ending Oct-18 11 1,234.97 1,279.00 1,150.87 1,186.61
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Oct-17 11 66.76 70.98 63.58 61.48
Year Ending Oct-18 11 75.99 80.83 69.69 67.80
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 12.66 13.33 12.00 2.94

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Oct-17 1,096.13 1,096.13 1,096.13 1,096.13 1,079.75
Year Ending Oct-18 1,234.97 1,234.97 1,234.97 1,234.97 1,186.61
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Oct-17 66.76 66.76 66.76 66.76 61.48
Year Ending Oct-18 75.99 75.99 75.99 75.99 67.80

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Oct-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Oct-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Oct-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Oct-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC News

Market Views

