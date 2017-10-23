Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSNA3.SA)
CSNA3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
9.84BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.32 (-3.15%)
Prev Close
R$ 10.16
Open
R$ 10.25
Day's High
R$ 10.30
Day's Low
R$ 9.80
Volume
6,195,100
Avg. Vol
8,490,939
52-wk High
R$ 13.42
52-wk Low
R$ 5.97
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Underperform
|-0.04
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|3
|4
|4
|(5) SELL
|4
|4
|5
|5
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|4.00
|4.00
|4.08
|4.08
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|4,980.10
|5,255.96
|4,704.24
|5,255.96
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|19,478.80
|21,261.20
|18,450.70
|17,296.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|-0.04
|0.15
|-0.17
|-0.06
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|0.20
|0.93
|-0.96
|-0.64
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|-38.89
|-38.89
|-38.89
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|4,417.09
|4,469.24
|52.15
|1.18
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|4,004.11
|4,349.35
|345.24
|8.62
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|3,880.14
|3,843.80
|36.34
|0.94
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|3,917.24
|3,678.00
|239.24
|6.11
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|3,807.96
|3,956.00
|148.04
|3.89
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|-0.03
|-0.10
|0.06
|-201.89
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|-0.10
|-0.04
|0.06
|-59.54
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|-0.32
|-0.60
|0.28
|-88.44
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|-0.31
|-0.39
|0.08
|-26.45
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|-0.00
|-0.45
|0.45
|-18,020.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|4,980.10
|5,209.85
|5,209.85
|5,209.85
|5,255.96
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19,478.80
|19,621.70
|19,660.70
|19,623.00
|17,296.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|-0.04
|-0.08
|-0.08
|-0.19
|-0.06
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.20
|0.17
|0.05
|-0.07
|-0.64
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1