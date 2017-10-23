Countryside Properties PLC (CSPC.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Sep-17 5 969.72 1,011.00 857.60 913.55 Year Ending Sep-18 5 1,151.46 1,204.20 1,032.10 1,076.80 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Sep-17 5 27.05 27.20 26.95 24.41 Year Ending Sep-18 5 34.40 34.59 34.10 31.26 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 39.90 39.90 39.90 74.80