Countryside Properties PLC (CSPC.L)
CSPC.L on London Stock Exchange
362.80GBp
23 Oct 2017
362.80GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
362.80
362.80
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
997,030
997,030
52-wk High
372.80
372.80
52-wk Low
219.93
219.93
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|September
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|1
|1
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|3
|3
|2
|(3) HOLD
|2
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|1.80
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|5
|969.72
|1,011.00
|857.60
|913.55
|Year Ending Sep-18
|5
|1,151.46
|1,204.20
|1,032.10
|1,076.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|5
|27.05
|27.20
|26.95
|24.41
|Year Ending Sep-18
|5
|34.40
|34.59
|34.10
|31.26
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|39.90
|39.90
|39.90
|74.80
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|969.72
|969.72
|969.72
|969.72
|913.55
|Year Ending Sep-18
|1,151.46
|1,151.46
|1,151.46
|1,151.46
|1,076.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|27.05
|27.05
|27.05
|27.05
|24.41
|Year Ending Sep-18
|34.40
|34.40
|34.40
|34.40
|31.26
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 11
- Britain's FTSE on the defensive after tumultuous week
- BRIEF-Countryside investors Richard and Graham Cherry sell 2.4 pct stake -bookrunner
- BRIEF-Investor Oaktree places about 103.7 mln shares in Countryside- bookrunner
- UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17