Constellation Software Inc (CSU.TO)
CSU.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
753.65CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$1.54 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
$752.11
Open
$752.12
Day's High
$755.75
Day's Low
$752.12
Volume
14,443
Avg. Vol
37,296
52-wk High
$755.75
52-wk Low
$575.22
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|6.30
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|9
|9
|9
|9
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|6
|656.73
|666.87
|640.00
|648.38
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|4
|648.36
|664.50
|634.00
|636.18
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|2,420.23
|2,453.00
|2,362.40
|2,400.67
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|2,746.28
|2,865.30
|2,640.00
|2,604.54
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|9
|6.30
|6.85
|6.06
|5.96
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3
|5.40
|5.54
|5.19
|5.48
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|21.93
|23.07
|21.48
|21.74
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|25.57
|26.89
|24.60
|24.32
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|13.40
|13.80
|13.00
|14.45
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|587.85
|600.08
|12.23
|2.08
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|556.80
|555.30
|1.50
|0.27
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|569.78
|563.79
|5.99
|1.05
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|534.59
|545.65
|11.05
|2.07
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|513.24
|528.67
|15.43
|3.01
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|5.42
|5.30
|0.12
|2.23
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4.72
|4.46
|0.26
|5.51
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|5.56
|5.75
|0.19
|3.36
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|5.14
|5.70
|0.56
|10.92
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|4.73
|4.24
|0.49
|10.45
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|656.73
|656.73
|656.73
|656.73
|648.38
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|648.36
|648.36
|648.36
|648.36
|636.18
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,420.23
|2,420.23
|2,420.23
|2,420.23
|2,400.67
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,746.28
|2,746.28
|2,746.28
|2,746.28
|2,604.54
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|6.30
|6.30
|6.30
|6.30
|5.96
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|5.40
|5.40
|5.40
|5.40
|5.48
|Year Ending Dec-17
|21.93
|21.93
|21.93
|21.93
|21.74
|Year Ending Dec-18
|25.57
|25.51
|25.51
|25.51
|24.32
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
- BRIEF-Constellation Software Inc says unit has acquired business of Amazing Charts Llc
- BRIEF-Constellation Software Q2 earnings per share $2.41
- BRIEF-Volaris Group to acquire a provider of insurance software
- BRIEF-Pinkroccade Healthcare enters into multi-year contract for delivery of EMR-Software
- BRIEF-TSS enters into refinancing agreement