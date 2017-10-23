Constellation Software Inc (CSU.TO)

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 6 656.73 666.87 640.00 648.38 Quarter Ending Mar-18 4 648.36 664.50 634.00 636.18 Year Ending Dec-17 10 2,420.23 2,453.00 2,362.40 2,400.67 Year Ending Dec-18 10 2,746.28 2,865.30 2,640.00 2,604.54 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 9 6.30 6.85 6.06 5.96 Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 5.40 5.54 5.19 5.48 Year Ending Dec-17 10 21.93 23.07 21.48 21.74 Year Ending Dec-18 10 25.57 26.89 24.60 24.32 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 13.40 13.80 13.00 14.45