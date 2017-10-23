Edition:
Constellation Software Inc (CSU.TO)

CSU.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

753.65CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$1.54 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
$752.11
Open
$752.12
Day's High
$755.75
Day's Low
$752.12
Volume
14,443
Avg. Vol
37,296
52-wk High
$755.75
52-wk Low
$575.22

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 6.30 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 9 9 9 9
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 6 656.73 666.87 640.00 648.38
Quarter Ending Mar-18 4 648.36 664.50 634.00 636.18
Year Ending Dec-17 10 2,420.23 2,453.00 2,362.40 2,400.67
Year Ending Dec-18 10 2,746.28 2,865.30 2,640.00 2,604.54
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 9 6.30 6.85 6.06 5.96
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 5.40 5.54 5.19 5.48
Year Ending Dec-17 10 21.93 23.07 21.48 21.74
Year Ending Dec-18 10 25.57 26.89 24.60 24.32
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 13.40 13.80 13.00 14.45

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 587.85 600.08 12.23 2.08
Quarter Ending Mar-17 556.80 555.30 1.50 0.27
Quarter Ending Dec-16 569.78 563.79 5.99 1.05
Quarter Ending Sep-16 534.59 545.65 11.05 2.07
Quarter Ending Jun-16 513.24 528.67 15.43 3.01
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 5.42 5.30 0.12 2.23
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4.72 4.46 0.26 5.51
Quarter Ending Dec-16 5.56 5.75 0.19 3.36
Quarter Ending Sep-16 5.14 5.70 0.56 10.92
Quarter Ending Jun-16 4.73 4.24 0.49 10.45

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 656.73 656.73 656.73 656.73 648.38
Quarter Ending Mar-18 648.36 648.36 648.36 648.36 636.18
Year Ending Dec-17 2,420.23 2,420.23 2,420.23 2,420.23 2,400.67
Year Ending Dec-18 2,746.28 2,746.28 2,746.28 2,746.28 2,604.54
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 6.30 6.30 6.30 6.30 5.96
Quarter Ending Mar-18 5.40 5.40 5.40 5.40 5.48
Year Ending Dec-17 21.93 21.93 21.93 21.93 21.74
Year Ending Dec-18 25.57 25.51 25.51 25.51 24.32

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Constellation Software Inc News

