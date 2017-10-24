City Union Bank Ltd (CTBK.NS)
CTBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
159.40INR
10:32am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|1.91
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|6
|7
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|4
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.19
|2.19
|2.12
|1.94
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|3,916.67
|4,270.00
|3,230.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|5,250.00
|5,250.00
|5,250.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|13
|16,544.50
|17,241.00
|15,388.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12
|18,898.40
|19,890.00
|18,315.00
|18,524.40
|Year Ending Mar-19
|13
|21,480.70
|23,670.00
|20,292.00
|21,890.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|1.91
|2.00
|1.82
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|1.82
|1.82
|1.82
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|15
|7.62
|8.18
|7.09
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|13
|9.08
|10.00
|8.20
|9.46
|Year Ending Mar-19
|15
|10.33
|11.55
|8.64
|11.39
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|4,430.00
|4,777.10
|347.10
|7.84
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3,916.67
|4,364.05
|447.38
|11.42
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|4,249.50
|4,317.87
|68.37
|1.61
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|4,014.00
|4,053.88
|39.88
|0.99
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|3,764.33
|3,911.34
|147.00
|3.91
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2.07
|2.29
|0.22
|10.80
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.91
|1.91
|0.00
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1.85
|1.88
|0.03
|1.80
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1.96
|1.84
|0.13
|6.48
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1.82
|1.83
|0.01
|0.50
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3,916.67
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|5,250.00
|5,250.00
|5,250.00
|5,250.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|16,544.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|18,898.40
|18,816.40
|18,816.40
|18,800.50
|18,524.40
|Year Ending Mar-19
|21,480.70
|21,480.70
|21,480.70
|21,514.90
|21,890.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.91
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1.82
|1.82
|1.82
|1.82
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7.62
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|9.08
|8.97
|8.97
|8.94
|9.46
|Year Ending Mar-19
|10.33
|10.33
|10.33
|10.37
|11.39
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
