ConvaTec Group PLC (CTEC.L)
CTEC.L on London Stock Exchange
213.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
213.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
213.00
213.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
7,152,486
7,152,486
52-wk High
349.10
349.10
52-wk Low
191.20
191.20
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|3
|(3) HOLD
|5
|4
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.31
|2.25
|2.25
|2.17
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|1,777.48
|1,796.01
|1,749.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|1,900.18
|1,935.00
|1,829.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|0.18
|0.24
|0.17
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|0.21
|0.26
|0.20
|--
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|17.95
|22.75
|11.00
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,777.48
|1,772.98
|1,775.24
|1,768.75
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,900.18
|1,893.66
|1,897.87
|1,884.93
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.21
|0.21
|0.21
|0.21
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- FTSE closes flat as sterling bounces back on Brexit hopes
- UPDATE 1-FTSE closes flat as sterling bounces back on Brexit hopes
- FTSE flirts with record levels as miners, banks boost
- FTSE inches down, Merlin collapses on poor summer trading
- UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE inches down, Merlin collapses on poor summer trading