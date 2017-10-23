Edition:
CYBG PLC (CYBGC.L)

CYBGC.L on London Stock Exchange

311.90GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
311.90
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,386,909
52-wk High
315.40
52-wk Low
257.10

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Underperform -- September 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 4 5 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 7 6 6 6
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.71 3.64 3.64 3.64

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 10 1,009.92 1,020.44 994.70 1,016.26
Year Ending Sep-18 10 1,030.99 1,048.00 1,000.00 1,025.22
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 15 19.99 25.00 17.02 15.93
Year Ending Sep-18 15 21.60 24.50 16.70 18.38

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 1,009.92 1,009.90 1,013.90 1,012.72 1,016.26
Year Ending Sep-18 1,030.99 1,030.12 1,032.32 1,030.14 1,025.22
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 19.99 19.99 20.11 19.68 15.93
Year Ending Sep-18 21.60 21.56 21.53 21.25 18.38

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Sep-17 1 0 1 1
Year Ending Sep-18 1 0 1 1
Earnings
Year Ending Sep-17 1 0 3 1
Year Ending Sep-18 1 0 2 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

CYBG PLC News

