CYBG PLC (CYBGC.L)
CYBGC.L on London Stock Exchange
311.90GBp
23 Oct 2017
311.90GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
311.90
311.90
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,386,909
1,386,909
52-wk High
315.40
315.40
52-wk Low
257.10
257.10
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Underperform
|--
|September
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|4
|5
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|7
|6
|6
|6
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.71
|3.64
|3.64
|3.64
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|10
|1,009.92
|1,020.44
|994.70
|1,016.26
|Year Ending Sep-18
|10
|1,030.99
|1,048.00
|1,000.00
|1,025.22
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|15
|19.99
|25.00
|17.02
|15.93
|Year Ending Sep-18
|15
|21.60
|24.50
|16.70
|18.38
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|1,009.92
|1,009.90
|1,013.90
|1,012.72
|1,016.26
|Year Ending Sep-18
|1,030.99
|1,030.12
|1,032.32
|1,030.14
|1,025.22
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|19.99
|19.99
|20.11
|19.68
|15.93
|Year Ending Sep-18
|21.60
|21.56
|21.53
|21.25
|18.38
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Sep-17
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Sep-18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Sep-17
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Year Ending Sep-18
|1
|0
|2
|2
