Dalmia Bharat Ltd (DALA.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 9 20,079.30 21,828.00 18,518.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 25,979.10 26,901.40 25,487.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 20 74,660.10 82,661.90 70,166.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 21 87,286.30 95,994.00 81,209.00 86,188.80 Year Ending Mar-19 22 99,443.80 109,444.00 91,190.00 98,389.40 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 8.16 11.10 4.70 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 37.39 37.39 37.39 -- Year Ending Mar-17 20 32.49 59.10 22.30 -- Year Ending Mar-18 22 76.29 109.00 57.45 69.88 Year Ending Mar-19 23 112.32 152.00 62.82 102.92