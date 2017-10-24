Dalmia Bharat Ltd (DALA.NS)
DALA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,770.05INR
10:33am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs36.50 (+1.34%)
Prev Close
Rs2,733.55
Open
Rs2,742.15
Day's High
Rs2,774.20
Day's Low
Rs2,733.55
Volume
67,321
Avg. Vol
100,355
52-wk High
Rs2,849.70
52-wk Low
Rs1,220.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|8.16
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|13
|11
|11
|11
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|9
|9
|8
|9
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.48
|1.52
|1.50
|1.45
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|9
|20,079.30
|21,828.00
|18,518.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3
|25,979.10
|26,901.40
|25,487.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|20
|74,660.10
|82,661.90
|70,166.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|21
|87,286.30
|95,994.00
|81,209.00
|86,188.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|22
|99,443.80
|109,444.00
|91,190.00
|98,389.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4
|8.16
|11.10
|4.70
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|37.39
|37.39
|37.39
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|20
|32.49
|59.10
|22.30
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|22
|76.29
|109.00
|57.45
|69.88
|Year Ending Mar-19
|23
|112.32
|152.00
|62.82
|102.92
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|21,242.20
|20,588.70
|653.54
|3.08
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|20,079.30
|21,850.40
|1,771.07
|8.82
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|16,333.90
|17,247.00
|913.11
|5.59
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|15,992.70
|16,828.80
|836.13
|5.23
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|18,342.20
|18,540.50
|198.33
|1.08
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|19.82
|18.28
|1.54
|7.78
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|8.16
|20.55
|12.38
|151.68
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2.18
|3.98
|1.80
|82.85
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|6.30
|3.47
|2.83
|44.92
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|15.80
|10.49
|5.31
|33.61
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|20,079.30
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|25,979.10
|25,979.10
|26,213.70
|25,487.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|74,660.10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|87,286.30
|87,286.30
|87,693.80
|87,933.30
|86,188.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|99,443.80
|99,443.80
|99,357.40
|100,210.00
|98,389.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|8.16
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|37.39
|37.39
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|32.49
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|76.29
|76.89
|75.66
|75.83
|69.88
|Year Ending Mar-19
|112.32
|112.26
|112.28
|111.68
|102.92
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|1
|2
|2