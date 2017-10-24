Edition:
United Kingdom

Dalmia Bharat Ltd (DALA.NS)

DALA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,770.05INR
10:33am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs36.50 (+1.34%)
Prev Close
Rs2,733.55
Open
Rs2,742.15
Day's High
Rs2,774.20
Day's Low
Rs2,733.55
Volume
67,321
Avg. Vol
100,355
52-wk High
Rs2,849.70
52-wk Low
Rs1,220.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy 8.16 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 13 11 11 11
(2) OUTPERFORM 9 9 8 9
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.48 1.52 1.50 1.45

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 9 20,079.30 21,828.00 18,518.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 25,979.10 26,901.40 25,487.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 20 74,660.10 82,661.90 70,166.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 21 87,286.30 95,994.00 81,209.00 86,188.80
Year Ending Mar-19 22 99,443.80 109,444.00 91,190.00 98,389.40
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 8.16 11.10 4.70 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 37.39 37.39 37.39 --
Year Ending Mar-17 20 32.49 59.10 22.30 --
Year Ending Mar-18 22 76.29 109.00 57.45 69.88
Year Ending Mar-19 23 112.32 152.00 62.82 102.92

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 21,242.20 20,588.70 653.54 3.08
Quarter Ending Mar-17 20,079.30 21,850.40 1,771.07 8.82
Quarter Ending Dec-16 16,333.90 17,247.00 913.11 5.59
Quarter Ending Sep-16 15,992.70 16,828.80 836.13 5.23
Quarter Ending Jun-16 18,342.20 18,540.50 198.33 1.08
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 19.82 18.28 1.54 7.78
Quarter Ending Mar-17 8.16 20.55 12.38 151.68
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2.18 3.98 1.80 82.85
Quarter Ending Sep-16 6.30 3.47 2.83 44.92
Quarter Ending Jun-16 15.80 10.49 5.31 33.61

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 20,079.30 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 25,979.10 25,979.10 26,213.70 25,487.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 74,660.10 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 87,286.30 87,286.30 87,693.80 87,933.30 86,188.80
Year Ending Mar-19 99,443.80 99,443.80 99,357.40 100,210.00 98,389.40
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 8.16 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 37.39 37.39 -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 32.49 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 76.29 76.89 75.66 75.83 69.88
Year Ending Mar-19 112.32 112.26 112.28 111.68 102.92

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 2 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 2 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 2 1 3
Year Ending Mar-19 1 1 2 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Dalmia Bharat Ltd News

» More DALA.NS News