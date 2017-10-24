Somfy SA (DAMA.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 3 1,236.67 1,246.12 1,227.90 1,180.80 Year Ending Dec-18 3 1,316.16 1,326.97 1,299.50 1,245.23 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 3 3.79 3.84 3.69 4.49 Year Ending Dec-18 3 4.19 4.35 4.10 4.69 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 5.20 5.20 5.20 59.20