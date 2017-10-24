Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (DAMS.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 1 23,670.00 23,670.00 23,670.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 1 36,688.20 36,688.20 36,688.20 -- Year Ending Mar-19 1 46,594.00 46,594.00 46,594.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 1 9.68 9.68 9.68 -- Year Ending Mar-18 1 49.07 49.07 49.07 -- Year Ending Mar-19 1 65.95 65.95 65.95 --