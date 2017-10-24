Dassault Systemes SE (DAST.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 6 912.88 936.20 900.66 905.99 Quarter Ending Mar-18 5 803.22 823.90 772.93 799.40 Year Ending Dec-17 21 3,264.85 3,325.00 3,230.00 3,288.86 Year Ending Dec-18 21 3,511.73 3,674.00 3,393.00 3,565.65 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 6 0.86 0.88 0.84 0.84 Quarter Ending Mar-18 5 0.58 0.62 0.54 0.59 Year Ending Dec-17 22 2.65 2.84 2.43 2.69 Year Ending Dec-18 23 2.92 3.13 2.38 3.00 LT Growth Rate (%) 5 9.65 11.50 6.80 8.53