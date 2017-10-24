Derichebourg SA (DBG.PA)
DBG.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
9.06EUR
3:17pm BST
9.06EUR
3:17pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.01 (+0.12%)
€0.01 (+0.12%)
Prev Close
€9.05
€9.05
Open
€9.01
€9.01
Day's High
€9.22
€9.22
Day's Low
€9.01
€9.01
Volume
120,457
120,457
Avg. Vol
297,287
297,287
52-wk High
€9.85
€9.85
52-wk Low
€2.63
€2.63
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|September
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|2
|2,758.40
|2,780.00
|2,736.80
|2,406.30
|Year Ending Sep-18
|2
|2,987.80
|3,048.60
|2,927.00
|2,478.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|2
|0.40
|0.41
|0.39
|0.11
|Year Ending Sep-18
|2
|0.49
|0.53
|0.44
|0.12
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|647.00
|519.50
|127.50
|19.71
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|858.00
|854.50
|3.50
|0.41
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|852.20
|810.50
|41.70
|4.89
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|2,758.40
|2,758.40
|2,758.40
|2,758.40
|2,406.30
|Year Ending Sep-18
|2,987.80
|2,987.80
|2,978.25
|2,872.95
|2,478.50
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings