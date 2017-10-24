Edition:
Derichebourg SA (DBG.PA)

DBG.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

9.06EUR
3:17pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.01 (+0.12%)
Prev Close
€9.05
Open
€9.01
Day's High
€9.22
Day's Low
€9.01
Volume
120,457
Avg. Vol
297,287
52-wk High
€9.85
52-wk Low
€2.63

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- September 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 2 2,758.40 2,780.00 2,736.80 2,406.30
Year Ending Sep-18 2 2,987.80 3,048.60 2,927.00 2,478.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 2 0.40 0.41 0.39 0.11
Year Ending Sep-18 2 0.49 0.53 0.44 0.12

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-15 647.00 519.50 127.50 19.71
Quarter Ending Sep-12 858.00 854.50 3.50 0.41
Quarter Ending Dec-11 852.20 810.50 41.70 4.89

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 2,758.40 2,758.40 2,758.40 2,758.40 2,406.30
Year Ending Sep-18 2,987.80 2,987.80 2,978.25 2,872.95 2,478.50

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings

