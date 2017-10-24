DBV Technologies SA (DBV.PA)
DBV.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
45.70EUR
3:26pm BST
45.70EUR
3:26pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.94 (+2.10%)
€0.94 (+2.10%)
Prev Close
€44.76
€44.76
Open
€46.26
€46.26
Day's High
€47.90
€47.90
Day's Low
€44.26
€44.26
Volume
778,352
778,352
Avg. Vol
73,677
73,677
52-wk High
€86.64
€86.64
52-wk Low
€38.93
€38.93
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.57
|1.57
|1.57
|1.57
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|14.04
|24.00
|0.00
|10.33
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|18.58
|31.00
|0.00
|29.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|-5.54
|-4.30
|-6.31
|-4.45
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|-7.26
|-4.97
|-11.26
|-4.23
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14.04
|14.04
|13.44
|11.87
|10.33
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18.58
|15.52
|16.19
|14.06
|29.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|-5.54
|-5.54
|-5.34
|-4.88
|-4.45
|Year Ending Dec-18
|-7.26
|-7.26
|-7.04
|-5.86
|-4.23
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 23
- BRIEF-DBV Technologies peanut allergy treatment fails to meet main goal in late-stage study
- UPDATE 1-DBV Technologies peanut allergy drug fails key study
- DBV Technologies peanut allergy drug fails key study
- BRIEF-DBV Technologies completes blinded period in REALISE study of Viaskin Peanut