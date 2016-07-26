Edition:
Dixons Carphone PLC (DC.L)

DC.L on London Stock Exchange

182.10GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
182.10
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
7,455,207
52-wk High
373.28
52-wk Low
155.40

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- April 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 7 7 10 10
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 4
(3) HOLD 6 6 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.06 2.06 1.71 1.59

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Apr-17 13 10,472.30 10,656.00 10,042.10 --
Year Ending Apr-18 14 10,572.50 11,112.50 10,227.00 10,226.40
Year Ending Apr-19 14 10,687.30 11,391.80 10,165.00 10,380.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Apr-17 16 30.80 33.68 23.19 --
Year Ending Apr-18 16 26.70 31.91 24.40 32.35
Year Ending Apr-19 16 27.31 33.10 25.00 34.64
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 -3.53 -2.50 -4.55 5.53

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-11 1.50 2.80 1.30 86.67
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-11 2.22 1.10 1.12 50.47

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Apr-17 10,472.30 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Apr-18 10,572.50 10,572.50 10,580.30 10,717.60 10,226.40
Year Ending Apr-19 10,687.30 10,687.30 10,698.90 10,845.70 10,380.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Apr-17 30.80 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Apr-18 26.70 26.70 27.15 33.61 32.35
Year Ending Apr-19 27.31 27.31 27.82 34.73 34.64

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Apr-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Apr-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Apr-19 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Apr-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Apr-18 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Apr-19 0 0 1 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Dixons Carphone PLC News

Market Views

