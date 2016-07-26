Dixons Carphone PLC (DC.L)
DC.L on London Stock Exchange
182.10GBp
23 Oct 2017
182.10GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
182.10
182.10
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
7,455,207
7,455,207
52-wk High
373.28
373.28
52-wk Low
155.40
155.40
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|April
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|7
|7
|10
|10
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|4
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.06
|2.06
|1.71
|1.59
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Apr-17
|13
|10,472.30
|10,656.00
|10,042.10
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|14
|10,572.50
|11,112.50
|10,227.00
|10,226.40
|Year Ending Apr-19
|14
|10,687.30
|11,391.80
|10,165.00
|10,380.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Apr-17
|16
|30.80
|33.68
|23.19
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|16
|26.70
|31.91
|24.40
|32.35
|Year Ending Apr-19
|16
|27.31
|33.10
|25.00
|34.64
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|-3.53
|-2.50
|-4.55
|5.53
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|1.50
|2.80
|1.30
|86.67
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|2.22
|1.10
|1.12
|50.47
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Apr-17
|10,472.30
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|10,572.50
|10,572.50
|10,580.30
|10,717.60
|10,226.40
|Year Ending Apr-19
|10,687.30
|10,687.30
|10,698.90
|10,845.70
|10,380.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Apr-17
|30.80
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|26.70
|26.70
|27.15
|33.61
|32.35
|Year Ending Apr-19
|27.31
|27.31
|27.82
|34.73
|34.64
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Apr-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Apr-19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Apr-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Apr-19
|0
|0
|1
|1
