DCB Bank Ltd (DCBA.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 2,650.50 2,850.00 2,196.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 3,688.00 3,688.00 3,688.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 15 10,350.50 10,630.00 9,916.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 16 12,818.90 13,409.00 12,371.00 12,015.30 Year Ending Mar-19 17 15,559.30 16,656.00 14,717.00 14,360.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 1.92 2.10 1.60 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 3.00 3.00 3.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 17 7.09 7.60 6.20 -- Year Ending Mar-18 16 8.33 9.00 7.00 8.15 Year Ending Mar-19 17 10.28 12.50 5.70 10.90