DCB Bank Ltd (DCBA.NS)
DCBA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
181.00INR
10:32am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.40 (-0.77%)
Prev Close
Rs182.40
Open
Rs183.35
Day's High
Rs183.70
Day's Low
Rs180.05
Volume
835,837
Avg. Vol
1,907,763
52-wk High
Rs213.00
52-wk Low
Rs100.20
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|1.92
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|7
|5
|4
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|6
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|1
|2
|3
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.65
|2.53
|2.69
|2.80
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4
|2,650.50
|2,850.00
|2,196.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|3,688.00
|3,688.00
|3,688.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|15
|10,350.50
|10,630.00
|9,916.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|16
|12,818.90
|13,409.00
|12,371.00
|12,015.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|17
|15,559.30
|16,656.00
|14,717.00
|14,360.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4
|1.92
|2.10
|1.60
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|17
|7.09
|7.60
|6.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|16
|8.33
|9.00
|7.00
|8.15
|Year Ending Mar-19
|17
|10.28
|12.50
|5.70
|10.90
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2,994.00
|3,189.20
|195.20
|6.52
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2,650.50
|2,838.50
|188.00
|7.09
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2,638.33
|2,735.90
|97.57
|3.70
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2,534.00
|2,519.40
|14.60
|0.58
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1,993.50
|2,371.60
|378.10
|18.97
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2,650.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|3,688.00
|3,688.00
|3,688.00
|3,688.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|10,350.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12,818.90
|12,818.90
|12,827.90
|12,817.30
|12,015.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|15,559.30
|15,559.30
|15,559.30
|15,550.40
|14,360.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings