Edition:
United Kingdom

DCC PLC (DCC.L)

DCC.L on London Stock Exchange

7,205.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

40.00 (+0.56%)
Prev Close
7,165.00
Open
7,130.00
Day's High
7,225.00
Day's Low
7,130.00
Volume
99,144
Avg. Vol
177,789
52-wk High
7,595.00
52-wk Low
5,780.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 8 7 7
(3) HOLD 3 2 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.06 2.00 2.06 1.87

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 15 12,053.40 12,480.30 11,681.30 --
Year Ending Mar-18 14 13,484.40 14,287.20 12,946.00 12,494.80
Year Ending Mar-19 14 14,362.00 16,537.60 13,668.00 12,748.90
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 14 297.30 305.40 278.20 --
Year Ending Mar-18 14 311.60 319.94 303.70 296.96
Year Ending Mar-19 14 361.94 386.41 346.70 310.57
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 7.50 7.50 7.50 6.30

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 12,053.40 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 13,484.40 13,484.40 13,436.00 13,422.40 12,494.80
Year Ending Mar-19 14,362.00 14,362.00 14,301.30 14,277.70 12,748.90
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 297.30 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 311.60 311.60 312.05 311.32 296.96
Year Ending Mar-19 361.94 361.94 362.41 360.90 310.57

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 2 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 1 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

DCC PLC News

» More DCC.L News

Market Views

» More DCC.L Market Views