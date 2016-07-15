DCC PLC (DCC.L)
DCC.L on London Stock Exchange
7,205.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
7,205.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
40.00 (+0.56%)
40.00 (+0.56%)
Prev Close
7,165.00
7,165.00
Open
7,130.00
7,130.00
Day's High
7,225.00
7,225.00
Day's Low
7,130.00
7,130.00
Volume
99,144
99,144
Avg. Vol
177,789
177,789
52-wk High
7,595.00
7,595.00
52-wk Low
5,780.00
5,780.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|7
|8
|7
|7
|(3) HOLD
|3
|2
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.06
|2.00
|2.06
|1.87
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|15
|12,053.40
|12,480.30
|11,681.30
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|14
|13,484.40
|14,287.20
|12,946.00
|12,494.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|14
|14,362.00
|16,537.60
|13,668.00
|12,748.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|14
|297.30
|305.40
|278.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|14
|311.60
|319.94
|303.70
|296.96
|Year Ending Mar-19
|14
|361.94
|386.41
|346.70
|310.57
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|7.50
|7.50
|7.50
|6.30
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|12,053.40
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|13,484.40
|13,484.40
|13,436.00
|13,422.40
|12,494.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|14,362.00
|14,362.00
|14,301.30
|14,277.70
|12,748.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|297.30
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|311.60
|311.60
|312.05
|311.32
|296.96
|Year Ending Mar-19
|361.94
|361.94
|362.41
|360.90
|310.57
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|1
|1
- Are Homeserve plc, FirstGroup plc and DCC plc Ord Euro0.25 buys after today's updates?
- Should you buy Premier Foods plc, DCC plc ord eur0.25 and Land Securities Group plc following today's updates?
- These are the 5 BEST stocks of the year
- Top Of The Stocks - Can DCC plc, Hargreaves Lansdown plc And Taylor Wimpey plc Soar Again In 2016?
- Top Of The Stocks - Can DCC plc, Hargreaves Lansdown plc And Taylor Wimpey plc Soar Again In 2016?
- How DCC plc Could Beat Lonmin plc In 2016