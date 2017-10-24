Dis-Chem Pharmacies (DCPJ.J)

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Feb-17 5 17,629.10 18,503.00 17,322.60 -- Year Ending Feb-18 6 20,591.30 21,297.00 20,082.10 -- Year Ending Feb-19 6 24,214.90 25,712.00 23,423.60 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Feb-17 5 66.84 76.00 59.50 -- Year Ending Feb-18 7 93.01 99.00 90.00 -- Year Ending Feb-19 7 116.29 124.00 109.00 -- LT Growth Rate (%) 3 22.90 24.10 21.60 --