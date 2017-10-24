Dis-Chem Pharmacies (DCPJ.J)
DCPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
3,250.00ZAc
2:14pm BST
3,250.00ZAc
2:14pm BST
Change (% chg)
-39.00 (-1.19%)
-39.00 (-1.19%)
Prev Close
3,289.00
3,289.00
Open
3,300.00
3,300.00
Day's High
3,300.00
3,300.00
Day's Low
3,223.00
3,223.00
Volume
329,857
329,857
Avg. Vol
717,399
717,399
52-wk High
3,394.00
3,394.00
52-wk Low
2,048.00
2,048.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|February
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.14
|3.14
|2.86
|2.86
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|5
|17,629.10
|18,503.00
|17,322.60
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|6
|20,591.30
|21,297.00
|20,082.10
|--
|Year Ending Feb-19
|6
|24,214.90
|25,712.00
|23,423.60
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|5
|66.84
|76.00
|59.50
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|7
|93.01
|99.00
|90.00
|--
|Year Ending Feb-19
|7
|116.29
|124.00
|109.00
|--
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|22.90
|24.10
|21.60
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|17,629.10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|20,591.30
|20,591.30
|20,591.30
|20,604.30
|--
|Year Ending Feb-19
|24,214.90
|24,214.90
|24,214.90
|24,230.10
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|66.84
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|93.01
|93.01
|93.01
|93.27
|--
|Year Ending Feb-19
|116.29
|116.29
|116.29
|116.76
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Feb-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Feb-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Feb-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Feb-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Dis-Chem Pharmacies reports HY adj HEPS of 46.8 cents/share
- UPDATE 1-South Africa's rand on the mend as investors buy cheaper levels
- BRIEF-Dis-Chem Pharmacies sees HY HEPS 34.8 pct-39.5 pct higher
- BRIEF-Dis-Chem Pharmacies says FY HEPS down 63.7 pct
- BRIEF-Dis-Chem Pharmacies sees FY HEPS to be between 72.6 cents and 75.7 cents