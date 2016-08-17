Edition:
Debenhams PLC (DEB.L)

DEB.L on London Stock Exchange

47.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
47.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,719,911
52-wk High
59.35
52-wk Low
39.57

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- August 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 11 11 11 11
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 3 3
(5) SELL 3 3 3 3
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.50 3.50 3.53 3.53

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Aug-17 13 2,948.56 2,972.00 2,916.65 2,873.87
Year Ending Aug-18 13 2,973.40 3,015.90 2,925.47 2,908.93
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Aug-17 16 6.28 6.74 6.01 7.07
Year Ending Aug-18 16 5.65 6.57 5.12 6.63
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -6.70 -6.70 -6.70 -2.55

Historical Surprises

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Aug-17 2,948.56 2,948.56 2,948.56 2,947.61 2,873.87
Year Ending Aug-18 2,973.40 2,973.40 2,973.40 2,973.22 2,908.93
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Aug-17 6.28 6.28 6.28 6.28 7.07
Year Ending Aug-18 5.65 5.65 5.65 5.69 6.63

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Aug-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Aug-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Aug-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Aug-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Debenhams PLC News

Market Views

