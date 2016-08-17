Debenhams PLC (DEB.L)
DEB.L on London Stock Exchange
47.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
47.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
47.00
47.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,719,911
2,719,911
52-wk High
59.35
59.35
52-wk Low
39.57
39.57
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|August
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|11
|11
|11
|11
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|3
|3
|(5) SELL
|3
|3
|3
|3
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.50
|3.50
|3.53
|3.53
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Aug-17
|13
|2,948.56
|2,972.00
|2,916.65
|2,873.87
|Year Ending Aug-18
|13
|2,973.40
|3,015.90
|2,925.47
|2,908.93
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Aug-17
|16
|6.28
|6.74
|6.01
|7.07
|Year Ending Aug-18
|16
|5.65
|6.57
|5.12
|6.63
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|-6.70
|-6.70
|-6.70
|-2.55
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Aug-17
|2,948.56
|2,948.56
|2,948.56
|2,947.61
|2,873.87
|Year Ending Aug-18
|2,973.40
|2,973.40
|2,973.40
|2,973.22
|2,908.93
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Aug-17
|6.28
|6.28
|6.28
|6.28
|7.07
|Year Ending Aug-18
|5.65
|5.65
|5.65
|5.69
|6.63
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Aug-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Aug-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Aug-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Aug-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- UK retailer N Brown's revenue rises as sales grow in key brands
- CORRECTED-UK retailer N Brown's revenue rises as sales grow in key brands
- BRIEF-N Brown posts H1 adjusted profit before tax 32.2 mln stg
- BRIEF-Debenhams says trading director Suzanne Harlow to step down
- UPDATE 2-Return to sales growth sends Next shares soaring
- Gold, silver and bronze medals to my top 3 British retailers!
- Is Debenhams plc doomed due to Asos plc, Marks & Spencer Group plc and Next plc?
- 3 bargain basement stocks: Tullow Oil plc, Debenhams plc and Shire plc
- Why Tesco plc, Debenhams plc and Just Eat plc have 25%+ upside
- Are Vodafone Group plc, Debenhams plc and Admiral Group plc the best dividend stocks EVER?
- Does today's news make Debenhams plc, Pets at Home Group plc and Imagination Technologies Group plc a buy?