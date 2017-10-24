Direct Energie SA (DIREN.PA)
DIREN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
40.10EUR
3:22pm BST
40.10EUR
3:22pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.04 (+0.10%)
€0.04 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
€40.06
€40.06
Open
€40.40
€40.40
Day's High
€40.40
€40.40
Day's Low
€39.92
€39.92
Volume
19,274
19,274
Avg. Vol
44,079
44,079
52-wk High
€55.97
€55.97
52-wk Low
€32.00
€32.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|2
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
|2.25
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|2,068.45
|2,172.00
|2,031.00
|1,898.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|2,453.73
|2,632.00
|2,317.90
|2,035.65
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|1.84
|3.28
|0.70
|2.57
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|2.37
|3.24
|1.50
|3.06
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|62.50
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,068.45
|2,068.45
|2,058.80
|2,058.80
|1,898.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,453.73
|2,453.73
|2,449.75
|2,449.75
|2,035.65
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Earnings
