Divi's Laboratories Ltd (DIVI.NS)

DIVI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

868.50INR
10:35am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.95 (-0.57%)
Prev Close
Rs873.45
Open
Rs874.00
Day's High
Rs877.80
Day's Low
Rs865.25
Volume
433,298
Avg. Vol
2,479,665
52-wk High
Rs1,303.80
52-wk Low
Rs532.65

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 3
(3) HOLD 7 8 9 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.93 3.07 3.06 3.12

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 9,366.00 9,366.00 9,366.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 15 41,929.90 44,147.00 39,514.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 12 39,142.40 41,266.00 37,366.00 51,891.40
Year Ending Mar-19 12 43,622.00 48,699.00 39,185.00 64,006.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 14 43.81 49.70 37.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 12 35.16 38.40 31.32 56.81
Year Ending Mar-19 12 41.83 50.70 35.00 66.86

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-15 8,524.00 8,183.00 341.00 4.00
Quarter Ending Mar-14 7,527.00 7,476.20 50.80 0.67
Quarter Ending Mar-13 8,353.00 6,558.30 1,794.70 21.49
Quarter Ending Mar-12 5,080.25 7,180.40 2,100.15 41.34
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-15 8.70 8.70 0.00 0.00
Quarter Ending Mar-14 7.80 7.40 0.40 5.13
Quarter Ending Mar-13 9.53 6.80 2.73 28.65
Quarter Ending Mar-12 5.80 8.17 2.37 40.80

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-18 9,366.00 9,366.00 9,366.00 9,366.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 41,929.90 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 39,142.40 39,123.20 39,291.30 39,377.90 51,891.40
Year Ending Mar-19 43,622.00 43,015.20 42,363.40 42,462.80 64,006.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 43.81 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 35.16 35.06 35.13 35.02 56.81
Year Ending Mar-19 41.83 40.96 39.32 39.20 66.86

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 0 4 1
Year Ending Mar-19 1 0 5 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 0 3 1
Year Ending Mar-19 1 0 5 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

