Divi's Laboratories Ltd (DIVI.NS)
DIVI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
868.50INR
10:35am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|3
|(3) HOLD
|7
|8
|9
|10
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.93
|3.07
|3.06
|3.12
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|9,366.00
|9,366.00
|9,366.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|15
|41,929.90
|44,147.00
|39,514.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12
|39,142.40
|41,266.00
|37,366.00
|51,891.40
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12
|43,622.00
|48,699.00
|39,185.00
|64,006.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|14
|43.81
|49.70
|37.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12
|35.16
|38.40
|31.32
|56.81
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12
|41.83
|50.70
|35.00
|66.86
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|8,524.00
|8,183.00
|341.00
|4.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|7,527.00
|7,476.20
|50.80
|0.67
|Quarter Ending Mar-13
|8,353.00
|6,558.30
|1,794.70
|21.49
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|5,080.25
|7,180.40
|2,100.15
|41.34
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|8.70
|8.70
|0.00
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|7.80
|7.40
|0.40
|5.13
|Quarter Ending Mar-13
|9.53
|6.80
|2.73
|28.65
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|5.80
|8.17
|2.37
|40.80
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|9,366.00
|9,366.00
|9,366.00
|9,366.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|41,929.90
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|39,142.40
|39,123.20
|39,291.30
|39,377.90
|51,891.40
|Year Ending Mar-19
|43,622.00
|43,015.20
|42,363.40
|42,462.80
|64,006.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|43.81
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|35.16
|35.06
|35.13
|35.02
|56.81
|Year Ending Mar-19
|41.83
|40.96
|39.32
|39.20
|66.86
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|4
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|0
|5
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|0
|5
|0
