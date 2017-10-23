Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLGD.L)
DLGD.L on London Stock Exchange
378.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
378.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
378.00
378.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
5,250,696
5,250,696
52-wk High
411.30
411.30
52-wk Low
328.40
328.40
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|8
|8
|7
|6
|(3) HOLD
|5
|5
|5
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.17
|2.17
|2.11
|2.06
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11
|3,287.74
|3,502.20
|3,097.93
|3,244.51
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|3,382.84
|3,665.00
|3,129.00
|3,306.71
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|32.74
|38.66
|27.50
|29.53
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|30.85
|41.40
|22.30
|29.91
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|6
|16.50
|26.00
|11.20
|6.82
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3,287.74
|3,287.74
|3,287.74
|3,262.91
|3,244.51
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3,382.84
|3,382.84
|3,382.84
|3,374.01
|3,306.71
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|32.74
|32.74
|32.42
|31.01
|29.53
|Year Ending Dec-18
|30.85
|30.85
|30.80
|30.40
|29.91
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|1
|2
- Average UK motor insurance premium falls 1.1 percent in third quarter - survey
- Average UK motor insurance premium falls 1.1 pct in Q3- survey
- BRIEF-Direct Line Group announces a 15 pct equity stake in Canopy
- BRIEF-Average UK motor insurance premium up 6 pct in Q3 -comparethemarket.com
- British motor insurer Sabre to pursue $800 million listing - sources