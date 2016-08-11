Derwent London PLC (DLN.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 12 166.56 193.14 155.00 176.27 Year Ending Dec-18 12 178.57 213.99 165.99 192.46 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 15 89.39 93.88 85.28 86.34 Year Ending Dec-18 16 99.51 114.27 87.58 99.16 LT Growth Rate (%) 5 11.02 14.22 7.30 8.51