Derwent London PLC (DLN.L)

DLN.L on London Stock Exchange

2,710.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
2,710.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
285,681
52-wk High
3,021.00
52-wk Low
2,341.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 1
(3) HOLD 10 10 9 11
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 1
(5) SELL 1 1 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.68 2.68 2.79 2.79

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 12 166.56 193.14 155.00 176.27
Year Ending Dec-18 12 178.57 213.99 165.99 192.46
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 15 89.39 93.88 85.28 86.34
Year Ending Dec-18 16 99.51 114.27 87.58 99.16
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 11.02 14.22 7.30 8.51

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 166.56 166.82 167.13 167.40 176.27
Year Ending Dec-18 178.57 179.07 179.41 180.90 192.46
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 89.39 89.39 89.07 89.67 86.34
Year Ending Dec-18 99.51 99.51 99.56 99.66 99.16

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Derwent London PLC News

Market Views

