Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd (DLPA.NS)

DLPA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

738.00INR
10:32am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-18.35 (-2.43%)
Prev Close
Rs756.35
Open
Rs760.00
Day's High
Rs760.00
Day's Low
Rs723.05
Volume
257,010
Avg. Vol
99,703
52-wk High
Rs1,280.00
52-wk Low
Rs723.05

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 4.81 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 7 7 7 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 5
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 3 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.92 1.92 1.92 1.79

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6 2,289.49 2,335.00 2,227.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 2,527.83 2,527.83 2,527.83 --
Year Ending Mar-17 12 9,307.00 9,721.00 9,151.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 11 10,535.90 10,998.00 10,330.00 11,028.40
Year Ending Mar-19 12 12,308.20 13,442.00 11,342.70 13,459.90
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 4.81 4.90 4.71 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 4.95 5.32 4.57 --
Year Ending Mar-17 13 19.50 20.60 18.80 --
Year Ending Mar-18 12 20.72 22.00 19.65 22.39
Year Ending Mar-19 13 24.79 27.40 22.95 29.05

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2,532.78 2,493.00 39.78 1.57
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,289.49 2,199.00 90.49 3.95
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2,156.75 2,074.20 82.55 3.83
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2,589.00 2,621.60 32.60 1.26
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 5.18 5.41 0.23 4.51
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4.81 3.72 1.09 22.61
Quarter Ending Dec-16 4.55 3.70 0.85 18.68
Quarter Ending Sep-16 5.70 6.30 0.60 10.53

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,289.49 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2,527.83 2,527.83 2,527.83 2,527.83 --
Year Ending Mar-17 9,307.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 10,535.90 10,501.90 10,504.60 10,504.60 11,028.40
Year Ending Mar-19 12,308.20 12,308.20 12,314.50 12,314.50 13,459.90
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4.81 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 4.95 4.95 4.95 4.95 --
Year Ending Mar-17 19.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 20.72 20.74 20.77 20.77 22.39
Year Ending Mar-19 24.79 24.79 24.82 24.82 29.05

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1

