Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd (DLPA.NS)
DLPA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
738.00INR
10:32am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|4.81
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|7
|7
|7
|7
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|5
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.92
|1.92
|1.92
|1.79
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6
|2,289.49
|2,335.00
|2,227.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|2,527.83
|2,527.83
|2,527.83
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|12
|9,307.00
|9,721.00
|9,151.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11
|10,535.90
|10,998.00
|10,330.00
|11,028.40
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12
|12,308.20
|13,442.00
|11,342.70
|13,459.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|4.81
|4.90
|4.71
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|4.95
|5.32
|4.57
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|13
|19.50
|20.60
|18.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12
|20.72
|22.00
|19.65
|22.39
|Year Ending Mar-19
|13
|24.79
|27.40
|22.95
|29.05
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2,532.78
|2,493.00
|39.78
|1.57
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2,289.49
|2,199.00
|90.49
|3.95
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2,156.75
|2,074.20
|82.55
|3.83
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2,589.00
|2,621.60
|32.60
|1.26
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|5.18
|5.41
|0.23
|4.51
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4.81
|3.72
|1.09
|22.61
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|4.55
|3.70
|0.85
|18.68
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|5.70
|6.30
|0.60
|10.53
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2,289.49
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2,527.83
|2,527.83
|2,527.83
|2,527.83
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|9,307.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|10,535.90
|10,501.90
|10,504.60
|10,504.60
|11,028.40
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12,308.20
|12,308.20
|12,314.50
|12,314.50
|13,459.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4.81
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|4.95
|4.95
|4.95
|4.95
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|19.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|20.72
|20.74
|20.77
|20.77
|22.39
|Year Ending Mar-19
|24.79
|24.79
|24.82
|24.82
|29.05
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1
- BRIEF-Dr.Lal Pathlabs recommences HLA & DNA testing at Rohini lab in New Delhi
- BRIEF-Dr. Lal Pathlabs approves acquisition of 70 pct stake in Dr. Lal Path Labs Bangladesh
- BRIEF-India's Dr. Lal Pathlabs June-qtr consol profit rises
- BRIEF-Dr. Lal PathLabs suspends DNA profiling tests at its lab in E block, sector 18 Rohini, New Delhi
- BRIEF-Dr. Lal PathLabs March-qtr profit falls