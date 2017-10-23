Edition:
United Kingdom

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (DMGOa.L)

DMGOa.L on London Stock Exchange

672.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
672.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
695,348
52-wk High
836.00
52-wk Low
605.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- September 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 6 6 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.62 2.62 2.50 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 12 1,672.55 1,709.97 1,647.10 1,952.67
Year Ending Sep-18 12 1,576.84 1,645.83 1,513.16 2,003.36
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 13 51.26 59.86 44.27 56.13
Year Ending Sep-18 13 51.95 55.30 49.42 62.05
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 -0.16 1.62 -2.10 2.85

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 1,672.55 1,672.55 1,672.64 1,672.85 1,952.67
Year Ending Sep-18 1,576.84 1,576.84 1,599.28 1,596.86 2,003.36
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 51.26 51.26 50.29 50.47 56.13
Year Ending Sep-18 51.95 51.95 52.77 52.93 62.05

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 3 2
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 6
Earnings
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 4 1
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 7

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C News

» More DMGOa.L News