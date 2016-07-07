Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM.L)
DNLM.L on London Stock Exchange
741.00GBp
4:48pm BST
741.00GBp
4:48pm BST
Change (% chg)
-5.00 (-0.67%)
-5.00 (-0.67%)
Prev Close
746.00
746.00
Open
738.00
738.00
Day's High
746.50
746.50
Day's Low
735.50
735.50
Volume
164,840
164,840
Avg. Vol
380,060
380,060
52-wk High
819.00
819.00
52-wk Low
541.50
541.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|8.40
|June
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|13
|954.90
|956.00
|946.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|13
|1,064.46
|1,092.00
|1,042.00
|992.83
|Year Ending Jun-19
|13
|1,136.41
|1,209.00
|1,080.90
|1,058.91
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1
|8.40
|8.40
|8.40
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|8.30
|8.30
|8.30
|8.30
|Year Ending Jun-17
|14
|43.38
|44.71
|42.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|14
|48.39
|51.60
|44.10
|53.84
|Year Ending Jun-19
|14
|53.89
|61.20
|48.00
|57.89
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|13.70
|17.80
|9.60
|5.98
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|954.90
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|1,064.46
|1,060.44
|1,053.03
|1,055.12
|992.83
|Year Ending Jun-19
|1,136.41
|1,133.57
|1,120.43
|1,124.04
|1,058.91
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|8.40
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|8.30
|8.30
|8.30
|8.30
|8.30
|Year Ending Jun-17
|43.38
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|48.39
|48.15
|47.93
|48.38
|53.84
|Year Ending Jun-19
|53.89
|53.73
|53.33
|53.91
|57.89
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|4
|1
|11
|2
|Year Ending Jun-19
|4
|1
|11
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|3
|2
|9
|2
|Year Ending Jun-19
|2
|3
|8
|4
- Mondi drags on FTSE, Provident Financial sinks
- UPDATE 1-Mondi drags on Britain's FTSE, Provident Financial sinks
- Mondi drags on Britain's FTSE, Provident Financial sinks
- UK homewares retailer Dunelm sales boosted by favourable weather
- UPDATE 1-UK homewares retailer Dunelm sales boosted by favourable weather
- Should you buy Associated British Foods plc, Great Portland Estates plc and Dunelm Group plc following today's news?
- Wednesday's Round-up: ARM Holdings plc (-4.4%) Broadly In Line, Special Dividend At Dunelm Group plc (+13%) And Challenging Markets For Victrex plc (+2.5%)
- Why I'd Rather Buy Dunelm Group plc Than Tesco PLC
- Should You Buy Sports Direct International Plc, Dunelm Group plc And Independent Oil & Gas PLC Following Recent Updates?
- Should You Buy Atlantic Coal Plc, Hays plc And Dunelm Group plc Following Thursday's News?
- What Today's Results From Next Plc, Home Retail Group Plc, Dunelm Group Plc & Dixons Carphone Plc Mean For Your Portfolio