Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Jun-17 13 954.90 956.00 946.00 -- Year Ending Jun-18 13 1,064.46 1,092.00 1,042.00 992.83 Year Ending Jun-19 13 1,136.41 1,209.00 1,080.90 1,058.91 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Jun-17 1 8.40 8.40 8.40 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 8.30 8.30 8.30 8.30 Year Ending Jun-17 14 43.38 44.71 42.00 -- Year Ending Jun-18 14 48.39 51.60 44.10 53.84 Year Ending Jun-19 14 53.89 61.20 48.00 57.89 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 13.70 17.80 9.60 5.98