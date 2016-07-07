Edition:
United Kingdom

Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM.L)

DNLM.L on London Stock Exchange

741.00GBp
4:48pm BST
Change (% chg)

-5.00 (-0.67%)
Prev Close
746.00
Open
738.00
Day's High
746.50
Day's Low
735.50
Volume
164,840
Avg. Vol
380,060
52-wk High
819.00
52-wk Low
541.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 8.40 June 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 13 954.90 956.00 946.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 13 1,064.46 1,092.00 1,042.00 992.83
Year Ending Jun-19 13 1,136.41 1,209.00 1,080.90 1,058.91
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1 8.40 8.40 8.40 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 8.30 8.30 8.30 8.30
Year Ending Jun-17 14 43.38 44.71 42.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 14 48.39 51.60 44.10 53.84
Year Ending Jun-19 14 53.89 61.20 48.00 57.89
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 13.70 17.80 9.60 5.98

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 954.90 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 1,064.46 1,060.44 1,053.03 1,055.12 992.83
Year Ending Jun-19 1,136.41 1,133.57 1,120.43 1,124.04 1,058.91
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 8.40 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 8.30 8.30 8.30 8.30 8.30
Year Ending Jun-17 43.38 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 48.39 48.15 47.93 48.38 53.84
Year Ending Jun-19 53.89 53.73 53.33 53.91 57.89

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 4 1 11 2
Year Ending Jun-19 4 1 11 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 3 2 9 2
Year Ending Jun-19 2 3 8 4

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Dunelm Group PLC News

» More DNLM.L News

Market Views

» More DNLM.L Market Views