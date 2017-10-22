Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding AS (DOHOL.IS)
DOHOL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
0.92TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.01TL (-1.08%)
Prev Close
0.93TL
Open
0.93TL
Day's High
0.93TL
Day's Low
0.91TL
Volume
16,542,786
Avg. Vol
59,737,032
52-wk High
1.11TL
52-wk Low
0.61TL
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|7,629.00
|7,629.00
|7,629.00
|5,680.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|8,219.00
|8,219.00
|8,219.00
|3,870.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.06
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|0.06
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|1,147.24
|1,799.08
|651.84
|56.82
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|1,338.80
|1,605.74
|266.94
|19.94
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|987.13
|1,568.42
|581.29
|58.89
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|841.22
|977.80
|136.58
|16.24
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|793.29
|847.79
|54.50
|6.87
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|0.02
|0.03
|0.01
|25.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|-0.01
|0.05
|0.06
|-610.00
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|-0.01
|0.02
|0.03
|-280.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.02
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|-0.01
|-0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7,629.00
|7,629.00
|--
|--
|5,680.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8,219.00
|8,219.00
|--
|--
|3,870.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.05
|0.05
|--
|--
|0.06
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.07
|0.07
|--
|--
|0.06
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|--
|--