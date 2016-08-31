Edition:
United Kingdom

Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DOM.L)

DOM.L on London Stock Exchange

330.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
330.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,850,790
52-wk High
394.70
52-wk Low
255.80

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 6 6 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.69 2.69 2.69 2.69

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 11 436.55 473.30 391.89 405.37
Year Ending Dec-18 11 489.45 592.80 416.62 441.31
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 12 14.44 15.20 13.89 15.18
Year Ending Dec-18 12 15.65 16.70 15.06 16.79
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 13.26 24.80 6.90 17.93

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 436.55 433.01 432.80 432.80 405.37
Year Ending Dec-18 489.45 483.12 481.08 481.08 441.31
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 14.44 14.46 14.45 14.45 15.18
Year Ending Dec-18 15.65 15.77 15.76 15.76 16.79

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 4 0 4 0
Year Ending Dec-18 4 0 4 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0 3 0
Year Ending Dec-18 2 1 2 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Domino's Pizza Group PLC News

» More DOM.L News

Market Views

» More DOM.L Market Views