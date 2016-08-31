Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DOM.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 11 436.55 473.30 391.89 405.37 Year Ending Dec-18 11 489.45 592.80 416.62 441.31 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 12 14.44 15.20 13.89 15.18 Year Ending Dec-18 12 15.65 16.70 15.06 16.79 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 13.26 24.80 6.90 17.93