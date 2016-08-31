Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DOM.L)
DOM.L on London Stock Exchange
330.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
330.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
330.00
330.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
3,850,790
3,850,790
52-wk High
394.70
394.70
52-wk Low
255.80
255.80
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.69
|2.69
|2.69
|2.69
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11
|436.55
|473.30
|391.89
|405.37
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|489.45
|592.80
|416.62
|441.31
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|14.44
|15.20
|13.89
|15.18
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|15.65
|16.70
|15.06
|16.79
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|13.26
|24.80
|6.90
|17.93
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|436.55
|433.01
|432.80
|432.80
|405.37
|Year Ending Dec-18
|489.45
|483.12
|481.08
|481.08
|441.31
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14.44
|14.46
|14.45
|14.45
|15.18
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15.65
|15.77
|15.76
|15.76
|16.79
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|0
|3
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|1
|2
|1
