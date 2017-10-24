Edition:
Dom Development SA (DOMP.WA)

DOMP.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

78.95PLN
11:59am BST
Change (% chg)

-0.75zł (-0.94%)
Prev Close
79.70zł
Open
79.79zł
Day's High
79.79zł
Day's Low
77.26zł
Volume
728
Avg. Vol
5,008
52-wk High
89.28zł
52-wk Low
54.65zł

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.14 2.14 2.33 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 1,362.45 1,406.50 1,263.00 1,164.16
Year Ending Dec-18 5 1,578.51 1,704.80 1,331.00 1,149.97
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 7.39 7.80 7.00 5.59
Year Ending Dec-18 5 8.65 9.64 7.60 5.34

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 105.70 113.01 7.31 6.92
Quarter Ending Dec-16 525.40 558.24 32.84 6.25
Quarter Ending Sep-16 258.25 227.04 31.21 12.08
Quarter Ending Jun-16 218.50 237.65 19.15 8.77
Quarter Ending Dec-15 411.49 479.99 68.49 16.65
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-15 1.20 2.66 1.46 121.67
Quarter Ending Sep-15 0.62 0.38 0.24 38.41
Quarter Ending Jun-15 -0.37 0.43 0.80 -217.49
Quarter Ending Mar-15 -0.32 -0.22 0.10 -31.46
Quarter Ending Dec-14 1.16 1.20 0.04 3.27

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,362.45 1,362.45 1,362.45 1,323.21 1,164.16
Year Ending Dec-18 1,578.51 1,542.01 1,542.01 1,473.44 1,149.97
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 7.39 7.39 7.39 6.94 5.59
Year Ending Dec-18 8.65 8.46 8.46 7.84 5.34

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

