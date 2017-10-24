Dom Development SA (DOMP.WA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 5 1,362.45 1,406.50 1,263.00 1,164.16 Year Ending Dec-18 5 1,578.51 1,704.80 1,331.00 1,149.97 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 5 7.39 7.80 7.00 5.59 Year Ending Dec-18 5 8.65 9.64 7.60 5.34