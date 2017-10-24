Dom Development SA (DOMP.WA)
DOMP.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange
78.95PLN
11:59am BST
Change (% chg)
-0.75zł (-0.94%)
-0.75zł (-0.94%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.14
|2.14
|2.33
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|1,362.45
|1,406.50
|1,263.00
|1,164.16
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|1,578.51
|1,704.80
|1,331.00
|1,149.97
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|7.39
|7.80
|7.00
|5.59
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|8.65
|9.64
|7.60
|5.34
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|105.70
|113.01
|7.31
|6.92
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|525.40
|558.24
|32.84
|6.25
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|258.25
|227.04
|31.21
|12.08
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|218.50
|237.65
|19.15
|8.77
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|411.49
|479.99
|68.49
|16.65
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|1.20
|2.66
|1.46
|121.67
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|0.62
|0.38
|0.24
|38.41
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|-0.37
|0.43
|0.80
|-217.49
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|-0.32
|-0.22
|0.10
|-31.46
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|1.16
|1.20
|0.04
|3.27
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,362.45
|1,362.45
|1,362.45
|1,323.21
|1,164.16
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,578.51
|1,542.01
|1,542.01
|1,473.44
|1,149.97
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7.39
|7.39
|7.39
|6.94
|5.59
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8.65
|8.46
|8.46
|7.84
|5.34
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0