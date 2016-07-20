Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Jun-17 4 364.35 383.40 354.70 -- Year Ending Jun-18 7 396.17 399.40 388.80 359.99 Year Ending Jun-19 6 431.56 438.10 419.10 398.65 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Jun-17 4 64.06 65.78 61.85 -- Year Ending Jun-18 7 73.52 75.22 70.71 64.94 Year Ending Jun-19 6 82.53 84.60 80.98 74.97