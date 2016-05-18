Edition:
United Kingdom

Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)

DPLM.L on London Stock Exchange

1,094.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,094.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
108,778
52-wk High
1,187.00
52-wk Low
876.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- September 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 1 1
(3) HOLD 3 3 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.14 2.14 2.50 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 6 442.50 449.00 439.00 416.40
Year Ending Sep-18 6 464.30 471.00 457.00 431.72
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 6 48.33 49.00 47.20 45.34
Year Ending Sep-18 6 51.53 52.58 50.50 47.66
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 9.00 9.00 9.00 7.50

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 442.50 442.50 442.50 439.20 416.40
Year Ending Sep-18 464.30 464.30 464.30 460.96 431.72
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 48.33 48.33 48.33 48.17 45.34
Year Ending Sep-18 51.53 51.53 51.53 51.24 47.66

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Diploma PLC News

» More DPLM.L News

Market Views

» More DPLM.L Market Views