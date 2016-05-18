Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)
DPLM.L on London Stock Exchange
1,094.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
1,094.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
1,094.00
1,094.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
108,778
108,778
52-wk High
1,187.00
1,187.00
52-wk Low
876.50
876.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|September
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.14
|2.14
|2.50
|2.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|6
|442.50
|449.00
|439.00
|416.40
|Year Ending Sep-18
|6
|464.30
|471.00
|457.00
|431.72
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|6
|48.33
|49.00
|47.20
|45.34
|Year Ending Sep-18
|6
|51.53
|52.58
|50.50
|47.66
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|9.00
|9.00
|9.00
|7.50
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|442.50
|442.50
|442.50
|439.20
|416.40
|Year Ending Sep-18
|464.30
|464.30
|464.30
|460.96
|431.72
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|48.33
|48.33
|48.33
|48.17
|45.34
|Year Ending Sep-18
|51.53
|51.53
|51.53
|51.24
|47.66
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
