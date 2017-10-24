Edition:
Deutsche Post AG (DPWGn.DE)

DPWGn.DE on Xetra

38.12EUR
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.03 (-0.07%)
Prev Close
€38.15
Open
€38.10
Day's High
€38.21
Day's Low
€38.04
Volume
216,141
Avg. Vol
2,420,971
52-wk High
€38.52
52-wk Low
€27.58

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.78 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 9 9 8 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 9 10 10 10
(3) HOLD 8 7 8 9
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.27 2.23 2.30 2.37

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 6 16,495.70 17,070.50 16,143.70 16,507.00
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 18,665.40 24,650.00 15,332.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 27 60,867.60 62,928.10 58,284.20 60,649.30
Year Ending Dec-18 26 63,035.30 65,560.20 59,450.40 62,650.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 5 0.78 0.87 0.72 0.63
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 0.56 0.60 0.53 --
Year Ending Dec-17 29 2.27 2.40 2.17 2.15
Year Ending Dec-18 28 2.43 2.59 2.29 2.29
LT Growth Rate (%) 7 5.75 9.21 2.80 16.50

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 15,170.10 14,813.00 357.07 2.35
Quarter Ending Mar-17 14,793.00 14,883.00 89.97 0.61
Quarter Ending Dec-16 15,601.30 15,410.00 191.34 1.23
Quarter Ending Sep-16 14,122.20 13,862.00 260.18 1.84
Quarter Ending Jun-16 14,216.10 14,190.00 26.09 0.18
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.49 0.49 0.00 0.84
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.53 0.51 0.02 3.81
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.71 0.67 0.04 5.59
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.44 0.49 0.05 12.28
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.42 0.43 0.01 1.39

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 16,495.70 16,495.70 16,495.70 16,467.70 16,507.00
Quarter Ending Mar-18 18,665.40 18,665.40 15,673.10 16,014.10 --
Year Ending Dec-17 60,867.60 60,848.30 60,867.50 60,899.90 60,649.30
Year Ending Dec-18 63,035.30 63,026.30 62,997.70 63,057.90 62,650.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.78 0.78 0.78 0.78 0.63
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.56 0.56 0.57 0.60 --
Year Ending Dec-17 2.27 2.26 2.26 2.26 2.15
Year Ending Dec-18 2.43 2.43 2.42 2.42 2.29

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0 3 1
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0 5 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0 4 3
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 4 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

