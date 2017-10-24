Deutsche Post AG (DPWGn.DE)
DPWGn.DE on Xetra
38.12EUR
24 Oct 2017
38.12EUR
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.03 (-0.07%)
€-0.03 (-0.07%)
Prev Close
€38.15
€38.15
Open
€38.10
€38.10
Day's High
€38.21
€38.21
Day's Low
€38.04
€38.04
Volume
216,141
216,141
Avg. Vol
2,420,971
2,420,971
52-wk High
€38.52
€38.52
52-wk Low
€27.58
€27.58
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.78
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|9
|9
|8
|7
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|9
|10
|10
|10
|(3) HOLD
|8
|7
|8
|9
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.27
|2.23
|2.30
|2.37
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|6
|16,495.70
|17,070.50
|16,143.70
|16,507.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3
|18,665.40
|24,650.00
|15,332.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|27
|60,867.60
|62,928.10
|58,284.20
|60,649.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|26
|63,035.30
|65,560.20
|59,450.40
|62,650.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|5
|0.78
|0.87
|0.72
|0.63
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3
|0.56
|0.60
|0.53
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|29
|2.27
|2.40
|2.17
|2.15
|Year Ending Dec-18
|28
|2.43
|2.59
|2.29
|2.29
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|7
|5.75
|9.21
|2.80
|16.50
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|15,170.10
|14,813.00
|357.07
|2.35
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|14,793.00
|14,883.00
|89.97
|0.61
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|15,601.30
|15,410.00
|191.34
|1.23
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|14,122.20
|13,862.00
|260.18
|1.84
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|14,216.10
|14,190.00
|26.09
|0.18
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.49
|0.49
|0.00
|0.84
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.53
|0.51
|0.02
|3.81
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.71
|0.67
|0.04
|5.59
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.44
|0.49
|0.05
|12.28
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.42
|0.43
|0.01
|1.39
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|16,495.70
|16,495.70
|16,495.70
|16,467.70
|16,507.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|18,665.40
|18,665.40
|15,673.10
|16,014.10
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|60,867.60
|60,848.30
|60,867.50
|60,899.90
|60,649.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|63,035.30
|63,026.30
|62,997.70
|63,057.90
|62,650.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.78
|0.78
|0.78
|0.78
|0.63
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.56
|0.56
|0.57
|0.60
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.27
|2.26
|2.26
|2.26
|2.15
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.43
|2.43
|2.42
|2.42
|2.29
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|0
|3
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|0
|5
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|0
|4
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|4
|1
