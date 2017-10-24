Deutsche Post AG (DPWGn.DE)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 6 16,495.70 17,070.50 16,143.70 16,507.00 Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 18,665.40 24,650.00 15,332.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 27 60,867.60 62,928.10 58,284.20 60,649.30 Year Ending Dec-18 26 63,035.30 65,560.20 59,450.40 62,650.50 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 5 0.78 0.87 0.72 0.63 Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 0.56 0.60 0.53 -- Year Ending Dec-17 29 2.27 2.40 2.17 2.15 Year Ending Dec-18 28 2.43 2.59 2.29 2.29 LT Growth Rate (%) 7 5.75 9.21 2.80 16.50