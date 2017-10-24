Distell Group Ltd (DSTJ.J)

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Jun-17 2 22,512.00 23,213.00 21,811.00 -- Year Ending Jun-18 2 24,503.50 25,476.00 23,531.00 25,400.00 Year Ending Jun-19 1 25,471.00 25,471.00 25,471.00 27,594.30 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Jun-17 2 788.00 848.00 728.00 -- Year Ending Jun-18 2 871.00 985.00 757.00 954.00 Year Ending Jun-19 1 852.00 852.00 852.00 1,046.50