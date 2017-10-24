Distell Group Ltd (DSTJ.J)
DSTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
12,680.00ZAc
Change (% chg)
-113.00 (-0.88%)
-113.00 (-0.88%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Underperform
|--
|June
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|1
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|4.00
|3.67
|3.67
|3.67
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|2
|22,512.00
|23,213.00
|21,811.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|2
|24,503.50
|25,476.00
|23,531.00
|25,400.00
|Year Ending Jun-19
|1
|25,471.00
|25,471.00
|25,471.00
|27,594.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|2
|788.00
|848.00
|728.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|2
|871.00
|985.00
|757.00
|954.00
|Year Ending Jun-19
|1
|852.00
|852.00
|852.00
|1,046.50
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|22,512.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|24,503.50
|24,503.50
|24,511.00
|24,850.00
|25,400.00
|Year Ending Jun-19
|25,471.00
|25,471.00
|25,609.00
|26,759.50
|27,594.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|788.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|871.00
|871.00
|939.50
|935.00
|954.00
|Year Ending Jun-19
|852.00
|852.00
|982.00
|1,013.00
|1,046.50
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|0
|1
