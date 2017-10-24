Dish TV India Ltd (DSTV.NS)
DSTV.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
68.90INR
10:31am BST
68.90INR
10:31am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.05 (-0.07%)
Rs-0.05 (-0.07%)
Prev Close
Rs68.95
Rs68.95
Open
Rs68.60
Rs68.60
Day's High
Rs69.20
Rs69.20
Day's Low
Rs68.00
Rs68.00
Volume
2,052,553
2,052,553
Avg. Vol
3,590,430
3,590,430
52-wk High
Rs111.00
Rs111.00
52-wk Low
Rs68.00
Rs68.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.24
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|7
|7
|8
|8
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|14
|14
|11
|11
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|7
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.96
|1.96
|2.11
|2.11
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|14
|7,652.86
|7,968.00
|7,422.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|8,521.45
|8,521.45
|8,521.45
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|24
|31,159.20
|33,470.00
|30,446.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|25
|32,250.30
|40,952.00
|30,419.70
|38,051.90
|Year Ending Mar-19
|23
|35,073.40
|37,388.00
|33,325.10
|42,554.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6
|0.24
|0.30
|0.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|0.48
|0.48
|0.48
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|25
|1.70
|2.60
|1.30
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|25
|1.05
|2.10
|0.26
|3.82
|Year Ending Mar-19
|24
|1.97
|3.00
|1.05
|4.87
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|7,223.87
|7,388.80
|164.93
|2.28
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7,652.86
|7,085.70
|567.16
|7.41
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|7,822.93
|7,417.40
|405.53
|5.18
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|8,021.75
|7,762.80
|258.95
|3.23
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|8,239.98
|7,775.90
|464.08
|5.63
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.03
|-0.13
|0.16
|559.36
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.24
|-0.27
|0.51
|211.80
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.34
|0.25
|0.09
|25.55
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.55
|0.66
|0.11
|20.72
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.56
|0.38
|0.18
|32.54
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7,652.86
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|8,521.45
|8,521.45
|8,521.45
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|31,159.20
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|32,250.30
|32,250.30
|32,248.90
|32,359.30
|38,051.90
|Year Ending Mar-19
|35,073.40
|35,073.40
|35,051.40
|35,483.70
|42,554.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.24
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0.48
|0.48
|0.48
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1.05
|1.05
|1.06
|1.40
|3.82
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1.97
|1.97
|1.95
|2.34
|4.87
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Dish TV India gets shareholders' nod for sale of co's non-core business undertaking of Infra Support Services to Dish Infra Services
- BRIEF-Dish TV India posts June-qtr consol loss
- BRIEF-Dish Tv India says NCLT approves scheme of arrangement
- Indian shares track Asian peers higher; Infosys leads
- BRIEF-Dish TV India reports March-qtr loss