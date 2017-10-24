Discovery Ltd (DSYJ.J)
DSYJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
14,574.00ZAc
2:15pm BST
Change (% chg)
64.00 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|June
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.83
|2.83
|2.83
|2.83
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|1
|47,685.00
|47,685.00
|47,685.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|1
|54,453.00
|54,453.00
|54,453.00
|35,498.80
|Year Ending Jun-19
|1
|62,379.00
|62,379.00
|62,379.00
|39,695.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|5
|730.36
|774.80
|691.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|5
|858.50
|1,062.00
|724.00
|882.52
|Year Ending Jun-19
|5
|993.42
|1,317.00
|749.00
|1,047.47
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|14.60
|14.60
|14.60
|10.20
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|47,685.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|54,453.00
|54,453.00
|54,453.00
|34,319.00
|35,498.80
|Year Ending Jun-19
|62,379.00
|62,379.00
|62,379.00
|37,590.00
|39,695.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|730.36
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|858.50
|858.50
|873.96
|873.16
|882.52
|Year Ending Jun-19
|993.42
|993.42
|1,008.96
|1,007.16
|1,047.47
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|1
|1
