Dignity PLC (DTY.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 5 329.96 338.00 319.50 332.42 Year Ending Dec-18 5 347.82 355.00 338.60 348.13 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 5 124.80 126.60 123.00 124.53 Year Ending Dec-18 5 135.48 137.10 135.00 134.67