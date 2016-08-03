Edition:
Devro PLC (DVO.L)

DVO.L on London Stock Exchange

234.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
234.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
187,820
52-wk High
246.75
52-wk Low
139.34

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 6 6 6 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.71 2.71 2.71 2.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 256.21 266.40 250.60 250.16
Year Ending Dec-18 7 263.63 274.80 253.00 262.13
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 13.48 14.90 12.20 17.48
Year Ending Dec-18 7 15.42 17.20 13.00 19.47

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 256.21 256.21 256.21 254.09 250.16
Year Ending Dec-18 263.63 263.63 263.63 261.58 262.13
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 13.48 13.48 13.48 13.56 17.48
Year Ending Dec-18 15.42 15.42 15.42 15.50 19.47

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Devro PLC News

Market Views

