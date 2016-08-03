Devro PLC (DVO.L)
DVO.L on London Stock Exchange
234.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
234.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
234.00
234.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
187,820
187,820
52-wk High
246.75
246.75
52-wk Low
139.34
139.34
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|6
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.71
|2.71
|2.71
|2.67
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|256.21
|266.40
|250.60
|250.16
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|263.63
|274.80
|253.00
|262.13
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|13.48
|14.90
|12.20
|17.48
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|15.42
|17.20
|13.00
|19.47
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|256.21
|256.21
|256.21
|254.09
|250.16
|Year Ending Dec-18
|263.63
|263.63
|263.63
|261.58
|262.13
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13.48
|13.48
|13.48
|13.56
|17.48
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15.42
|15.42
|15.42
|15.50
|19.47
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- Should you buy these 3 stocks following today's results?
- Are AFC Energy plc, Smiths Group plc & Devro plc Set To Soar?
- Should You Buy Tullow Oil PLC, KAZ Minerals plc & Renold plc On Tuesday?
- Is Now The Time To Invest In Unilever plc, Associated British Foods plc And Devro plc?
- Are Devro plc And Cranswick plc Better Buys Than Centrica PLC And SSE PLC?
- Why Fresnillo Plc, Premier Foods Plc And Devro plc Should Lag The FTSE 100 Today