Devoteam SA (DVTM.PA)

DVTM.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

78.55EUR
3:22pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.89 (+1.15%)
Prev Close
€77.66
Open
€77.67
Day's High
€78.59
Day's Low
€77.67
Volume
2,997
Avg. Vol
5,978
52-wk High
€85.30
52-wk Low
€47.71

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 537.00 537.00 537.00 603.00
Year Ending Dec-18 1 598.00 598.00 598.00 655.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 3.35 3.35 3.35 2.96
Year Ending Dec-18 1 3.89 3.89 3.89 3.31

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-11 123.00 121.90 1.10 0.89
Quarter Ending Jun-11 131.00 134.70 3.70 2.82
Quarter Ending Mar-11 131.00 133.80 2.80 2.14

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 537.00 537.00 537.00 599.00 603.00
Year Ending Dec-18 598.00 598.00 598.00 640.00 655.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3.35 3.35 3.35 3.40 2.96
Year Ending Dec-18 3.89 3.89 3.89 3.87 3.31

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

