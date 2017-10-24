Devoteam SA (DVTM.PA)
DVTM.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
78.55EUR
3:22pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.89 (+1.15%)
€0.89 (+1.15%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|537.00
|537.00
|537.00
|603.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|598.00
|598.00
|598.00
|655.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|3.35
|3.35
|3.35
|2.96
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|3.89
|3.89
|3.89
|3.31
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|123.00
|121.90
|1.10
|0.89
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|131.00
|134.70
|3.70
|2.82
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|131.00
|133.80
|2.80
|2.14
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|537.00
|537.00
|537.00
|599.00
|603.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|598.00
|598.00
|598.00
|640.00
|655.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3.35
|3.35
|3.35
|3.40
|2.96
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3.89
|3.89
|3.89
|3.87
|3.31
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0