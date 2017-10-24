Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNG.DE)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 191.85 215.55 168.16 167.68 Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 174.32 174.32 174.32 185.30 Year Ending Dec-17 19 771.47 1,058.00 648.63 763.55 Year Ending Dec-18 20 813.61 1,089.00 686.26 792.83 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.28 0.31 0.26 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.32 0.32 0.32 -- Year Ending Dec-17 11 1.20 1.29 1.02 1.30 Year Ending Dec-18 12 1.33 1.70 1.20 1.26 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 10.31 10.31 10.31 12.78