Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DWNH.NS)
DWNH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
597.95INR
10:38am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs15.00 (+2.57%)
Prev Close
Rs582.95
Open
Rs586.50
Day's High
Rs604.30
Day's Low
Rs579.50
Volume
7,321,125
Avg. Vol
4,300,214
52-wk High
Rs618.00
52-wk Low
Rs213.70
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|3
|4
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|4
|4
|3
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.62
|1.75
|1.67
|1.56
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|5,630.50
|5,993.00
|5,268.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|8,027.00
|8,027.00
|8,027.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7
|21,196.60
|24,503.00
|17,881.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6
|26,826.70
|28,868.00
|25,000.00
|25,402.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|30,628.40
|33,830.00
|24,935.00
|26,530.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|9
|30.15
|38.25
|26.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8
|36.44
|40.00
|32.00
|32.58
|Year Ending Mar-19
|7
|44.42
|49.70
|39.90
|33.86
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|6,375.00
|6,197.10
|177.90
|2.79
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5,630.50
|6,279.10
|648.60
|11.52
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|5,409.00
|5,653.80
|244.80
|4.53
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|4,747.00
|5,359.90
|612.90
|12.91
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|4,166.00
|4,656.16
|490.16
|11.77
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|7.20
|7.95
|0.75
|10.42
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|6.24
|6.31
|0.07
|1.04
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|9.19
|6.12
|3.07
|33.39
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|6.80
|5.88
|0.92
|13.53
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|6.15
|6.24
|0.09
|1.38
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5,630.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|8,027.00
|8,027.00
|8,027.00
|8,027.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|21,196.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|26,826.70
|26,826.70
|26,418.40
|26,244.00
|25,402.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|30,628.40
|32,695.40
|32,414.00
|31,891.80
|26,530.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|30.15
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|36.44
|36.44
|35.93
|35.60
|32.58
|Year Ending Mar-19
|44.42
|44.42
|43.83
|43.11
|33.86
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corp to issue NCDs worth 2 bln rupees
- BRIEF-India's Dewan Housing Finance Corp Sept qtr PAT up about 26 pct
- BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance says co not had any investigation by tax department
- BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corp says to consider issue of NCDs
- BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corp designates Harshil Mehta as joint MD and CEO