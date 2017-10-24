Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (EDEL.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 17,657.20 17,657.20 17,657.20 -- Year Ending Mar-17 1 64,285.00 64,285.00 64,285.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 64,943.80 80,423.40 49,464.10 19,838.40 Year Ending Mar-19 2 79,533.50 95,301.70 63,765.30 23,630.70 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 2.17 2.17 2.17 -- Year Ending Mar-17 2 7.73 8.00 7.46 -- Year Ending Mar-18 5 9.87 10.20 9.25 8.50 Year Ending Mar-19 6 13.30 14.17 11.64 11.00 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 35.34 35.34 35.34 --