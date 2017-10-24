Edenred SA (EDEN.PA)
EDEN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
24.32EUR
11:33am BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.04 (-0.16%)
Prev Close
€24.36
Open
€24.31
Day's High
€24.43
Day's Low
€24.29
Volume
91,324
Avg. Vol
591,759
52-wk High
€24.65
52-wk Low
€18.40
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|6
|7
|(3) HOLD
|11
|11
|12
|10
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.72
|2.72
|2.67
|2.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-18
|1
|293.00
|293.00
|293.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16
|1,331.27
|1,360.00
|1,282.00
|1,229.84
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16
|1,416.83
|1,457.00
|1,334.00
|1,307.83
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19
|1.00
|1.07
|0.93
|1.03
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19
|1.09
|1.18
|0.96
|1.14
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|11.37
|14.00
|9.90
|10.95
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|254.00
|238.00
|16.00
|6.30
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|288.00
|250.00
|38.00
|13.19
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|258.00
|255.00
|3.00
|1.16
|Quarter Ending Mar-13
|258.00
|260.00
|2.00
|0.78
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|252.50
|262.00
|9.50
|3.76
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-18
|293.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,331.27
|1,331.58
|1,332.59
|1,330.43
|1,229.84
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,416.83
|1,417.26
|1,418.84
|1,416.85
|1,307.83
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|1.03
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.09
|1.09
|1.09
|1.09
|1.14
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Sep-18
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|1
|2
