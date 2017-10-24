Edition:
United Kingdom

Electricite de France SA (EDF.PA)

EDF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

11.49EUR
3:21pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.14 (+1.28%)
Prev Close
€11.35
Open
€11.45
Day's High
€11.60
Day's Low
€11.35
Volume
3,272,780
Avg. Vol
3,261,352
52-wk High
€11.60
52-wk Low
€7.33

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 6 9 9 9
(4) UNDERPERFORM 4 2 2 2
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.81 2.85 2.85 2.85

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 20 69,593.80 73,368.00 65,904.80 72,014.70
Year Ending Dec-18 21 69,875.20 76,241.00 65,799.00 72,022.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 20 0.65 1.56 0.38 1.07
Year Ending Dec-18 22 0.74 1.17 0.47 1.02
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 -16.00 -6.60 -23.70 -21.25

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-11 19,602.00 19,599.00 3.00 0.02

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 69,593.80 69,593.80 69,544.10 69,585.20 72,014.70
Year Ending Dec-18 69,875.20 69,875.20 69,791.30 69,836.40 72,022.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.65 0.65 0.67 0.66 1.07
Year Ending Dec-18 0.74 0.74 0.74 0.73 1.02

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 5 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 5
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 6 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Electricite de France SA News

» More EDF.PA News