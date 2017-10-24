Electricite de France SA (EDF.PA)
EDF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
11.49EUR
3:21pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|6
|9
|9
|9
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|4
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.81
|2.85
|2.85
|2.85
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|20
|69,593.80
|73,368.00
|65,904.80
|72,014.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|21
|69,875.20
|76,241.00
|65,799.00
|72,022.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|20
|0.65
|1.56
|0.38
|1.07
|Year Ending Dec-18
|22
|0.74
|1.17
|0.47
|1.02
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|-16.00
|-6.60
|-23.70
|-21.25
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|19,602.00
|19,599.00
|3.00
|0.02
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|69,593.80
|69,593.80
|69,544.10
|69,585.20
|72,014.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|69,875.20
|69,875.20
|69,791.30
|69,836.40
|72,022.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.65
|0.65
|0.67
|0.66
|1.07
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.74
|0.74
|0.74
|0.73
|1.02
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|5
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|6
|0
- Fitch Takes Rating Actions on 3 EDF- & ENGIE-Originated Transactions
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 23
- REFILE-UPDATE 1-French utility EDF delays restarts at three nuclear reactors
- French utility EDF extends St. Laurent 2 nuclear reactor outage to Nov. 2
- Engie targets Africa with home solar acquisition