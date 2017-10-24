Edition:
United Kingdom

Euler Hermes Group SA (ELER.PA)

ELER.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

99.30EUR
3:22pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.38 (-0.38%)
Prev Close
€99.68
Open
€99.68
Day's High
€100.35
Day's Low
€99.30
Volume
2,567
Avg. Vol
15,819
52-wk High
€105.55
52-wk Low
€75.33

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 5 5 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.17 3.17 3.17 3.17

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 2,579.13 2,596.00 2,566.35 2,672.11
Year Ending Dec-18 3 2,621.19 2,635.00 2,602.04 2,651.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 7.39 7.62 7.27 7.31
Year Ending Dec-18 5 7.48 8.01 7.02 7.70

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 635.00 640.40 5.40 0.85
Quarter Ending Dec-14 644.00 633.40 10.60 1.65
Quarter Ending Dec-13 660.00 625.30 34.70 5.26
Quarter Ending Sep-13 623.00 608.16 14.84 2.38
Quarter Ending Jun-13 631.70 633.40 1.70 0.27
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-12 1.66 1.19 0.47 28.51
Quarter Ending Dec-11 1.67 1.02 0.65 39.03
Quarter Ending Jun-11 1.63 2.66 1.03 63.39

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,579.13 2,579.13 2,579.13 2,579.13 2,672.11
Year Ending Dec-18 2,621.19 2,621.19 2,621.19 2,621.19 2,651.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 7.39 7.39 7.39 7.39 7.31
Year Ending Dec-18 7.48 7.48 7.48 7.48 7.70

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Euler Hermes Group SA News

