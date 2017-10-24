Euler Hermes Group SA (ELER.PA)
ELER.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
99.30EUR
3:22pm BST
99.30EUR
3:22pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.38 (-0.38%)
€-0.38 (-0.38%)
Prev Close
€99.68
€99.68
Open
€99.68
€99.68
Day's High
€100.35
€100.35
Day's Low
€99.30
€99.30
Volume
2,567
2,567
Avg. Vol
15,819
15,819
52-wk High
€105.55
€105.55
52-wk Low
€75.33
€75.33
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.17
|3.17
|3.17
|3.17
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|2,579.13
|2,596.00
|2,566.35
|2,672.11
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|2,621.19
|2,635.00
|2,602.04
|2,651.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|7.39
|7.62
|7.27
|7.31
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|7.48
|8.01
|7.02
|7.70
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|635.00
|640.40
|5.40
|0.85
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|644.00
|633.40
|10.60
|1.65
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|660.00
|625.30
|34.70
|5.26
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|623.00
|608.16
|14.84
|2.38
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|631.70
|633.40
|1.70
|0.27
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|1.66
|1.19
|0.47
|28.51
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|1.67
|1.02
|0.65
|39.03
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|1.63
|2.66
|1.03
|63.39
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,579.13
|2,579.13
|2,579.13
|2,579.13
|2,672.11
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,621.19
|2,621.19
|2,621.19
|2,621.19
|2,651.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7.39
|7.39
|7.39
|7.39
|7.31
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7.48
|7.48
|7.48
|7.48
|7.70
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- RPT-INSIGHT-Without insurance, some vendors balk at stocking Sears’ shelves
- INSIGHT-Without insurance, some vendors balk at stocking Sears’ shelves
- BRIEF-Euler Hermes H1 revenues at 1.29 billion, down 1.1 pct
- Credit insurer cuts cover for suppliers to HBC's Kaufhof - sources
- European shares cautious as ECB meets, UK votes; Italy banks in focus