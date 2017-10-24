ELGI Equipments Ltd (ELGE.NS)
ELGE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
220.55INR
10:37am BST
220.55INR
10:37am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.15 (+0.07%)
Rs0.15 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
Rs220.40
Rs220.40
Open
Rs220.30
Rs220.30
Day's High
Rs220.55
Rs220.55
Day's Low
Rs219.50
Rs219.50
Volume
10,047
10,047
Avg. Vol
46,311
46,311
52-wk High
Rs259.90
Rs259.90
52-wk Low
Rs162.00
Rs162.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|2.70
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|1
|1
|0
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|2.67
|2.67
|2.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|4,074.50
|4,349.00
|3,800.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|14,182.00
|14,395.00
|13,821.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|15,163.80
|15,527.00
|14,930.00
|17,466.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|17,222.90
|18,543.00
|16,669.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|2.70
|2.70
|2.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|5.17
|5.50
|4.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|7.46
|10.25
|6.00
|9.37
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|9.28
|11.52
|8.00
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|3,646.00
|3,548.30
|97.70
|2.68
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4,074.50
|3,724.87
|349.63
|8.58
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|3,805.50
|3,283.84
|521.66
|13.71
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|3,615.00
|3,398.94
|216.06
|5.98
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|3,732.00
|3,374.27
|357.73
|9.59
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1.70
|1.03
|0.67
|39.41
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2.70
|1.32
|1.38
|51.11
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1.20
|0.80
|0.40
|33.33
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1.20
|1.14
|0.06
|5.00
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1.50
|1.42
|0.08
|5.33
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4,074.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|14,182.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|15,163.80
|15,163.80
|15,137.30
|15,137.30
|17,466.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|17,222.90
|17,222.90
|17,374.70
|17,374.70
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5.17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7.46
|7.46
|6.53
|6.53
|9.37
|Year Ending Mar-19
|9.28
|9.28
|8.53
|8.53
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0