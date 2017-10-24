Edition:
ELGI Equipments Ltd (ELGE.NS)

ELGE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

220.55INR
10:37am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.15 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
Rs220.40
Open
Rs220.30
Day's High
Rs220.55
Day's Low
Rs219.50
Volume
10,047
Avg. Vol
46,311
52-wk High
Rs259.90
52-wk Low
Rs162.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 2.70 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 1 1 0
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.67 2.67 2.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 4,074.50 4,349.00 3,800.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3 14,182.00 14,395.00 13,821.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 15,163.80 15,527.00 14,930.00 17,466.30
Year Ending Mar-19 4 17,222.90 18,543.00 16,669.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 2.70 2.70 2.70 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3 5.17 5.50 4.90 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 7.46 10.25 6.00 9.37
Year Ending Mar-19 4 9.28 11.52 8.00 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 3,646.00 3,548.30 97.70 2.68
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4,074.50 3,724.87 349.63 8.58
Quarter Ending Dec-16 3,805.50 3,283.84 521.66 13.71
Quarter Ending Sep-16 3,615.00 3,398.94 216.06 5.98
Quarter Ending Jun-16 3,732.00 3,374.27 357.73 9.59
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1.70 1.03 0.67 39.41
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2.70 1.32 1.38 51.11
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1.20 0.80 0.40 33.33
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1.20 1.14 0.06 5.00
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1.50 1.42 0.08 5.33

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4,074.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 14,182.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 15,163.80 15,163.80 15,137.30 15,137.30 17,466.30
Year Ending Mar-19 17,222.90 17,222.90 17,374.70 17,374.70 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2.70 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 5.17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 7.46 7.46 6.53 6.53 9.37
Year Ending Mar-19 9.28 9.28 8.53 8.53 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

ELGI Equipments Ltd News

